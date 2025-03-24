The macabre imagination that director Tod Browning put into his horror classics of the 1930s is why he was known as “the Edgar Allan Poe of Cinema.” A suave vampire prepares to take a deadly visit to England in Dracula, and carnival sideshow performers seek revenge on deceitful outsiders in Freaks. Browning is known for these seminal horror movies, but did you know he made one of the most famous lost horror films of all time? The 1927 supernatural mystery London After Midnight was part of an extensive collaboration between Tod Browning and actor Lon Chaney, whose physical transformations had him known as “The Man of a Thousand Faces.” Considered a highly sought-after “lost film” of the silent era, no one alive today has seen it. But that hasn't stopped London After Midnight from taking a legendary status and continuing to be influential, even becoming the reason why a modern horror monster exists.

‘London After Midnight’ Is a Famous Lost Silent Film

The death of a rich old man at a mansion in London is declared self-inflicted by Professor Burke (Chaney), working alongside Scotland Yard, but this isn’t an open-and-shut case. Five years later, the estate is haunted by a pair of vampires, a ghoulish woman, and the ghastly figure, The Man in the Beaver Hat (also Chaney). Burke returns, as do potential suspects in the death from years earlier. Ultimately, there is no real supernatural danger, it’s all part of an elaborate, horror-themed plan to uncover the killer of the old man. The Man in the Beaver Hat is Burke in disguise, who hypnotizes the prime suspect to reveal the truth.

According to filmmaker Rick Schmidlin, who would have a personal connection to London After Midnight, Tod Browning and Lon Chaney made the 1927 film to get interest from Universal and secure the rights for Dracula. Chaney’s role as Burke has more screen time, but it’s not difficult to see why Chaney’s other role became the more memorable part of this film’s legacy. Burke is presented as a stern, well-dressed man of the law. His appearance is nowhere as startling as the nightmare-inducing imagery of The Man in the Beaver Hat, a fantastic transformation that Chaney did with practical effects to manipulate his face and create a striking character design like he did to play Quasimodo and the Phantom.

Lon Chaney’s Vampire Almost Never Got To Scare Modern Audiences