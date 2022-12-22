The panel also gave nods to 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Blonde', and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'

The 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards announced today the nominees for best movies of the year across several categories. The list celebrates some movies that have been discussed and praised ever since they premiered, including Tom Cruise-led blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, South Korean hit Decision to Leave, multiverse-themed action/comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal drama The Fabelmans.

The one with more chances to take home several prizes is Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. With Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at the lead, the story centers around two lifelong friends who suddenly go separate ways. The movie is featured in several end-of-the-year lists, and will certainly populate the awards season in early 2023. The London Critics’ Circle Film nominated The Banshees of Inisherin in nine categories, including Film of the Year, Director of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year (both for Martin McDonagh), and acting nominations for Farrell, Gleeson, and supporting actors Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Aftersun is Also a Voter-Favorite

With almost as many nominations as Banshees is philosophical drama Aftersun. Written and directed by first-timer Charlotte Wells, the movie earned eight nominations at the London Critics’ Circle Film this year, including Film of the Year, Director of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year and a lead actor nod to Paul Mescal. The movie has been praised throughout most of 2022, ever since it had an early screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

Still in the Film of the Year category, fictional biopic TÁR with Cate Blanchett is among nominees, along with All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Living, and Saint Omer. Netflix hit and 3-hour Telugu language epic RRR received a nod in the Foreign-Language Film of the Year category, along with The Quiet Girl and EO.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (also known as "The Daniels") were remembered for their work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Ana de Armas got a nod for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde. Two of the most talked about performances of the year — Brendan Fraser in The Whale and Austin Butler as the title character in Elvis — also got nominated, while Letitia Wright was celebrated for her body of work this year (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins, and Aisha).

The winners will be announced on Feb. 5. You can check out the full list of nominees below:

All the Nominees From 2022 London Critics' Circle Awards

FILM OF THE YEAR

“Aftersun”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Decision to Leave”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Living”

“Saint Omer”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

“Decision to Leave”

“EO”

“The Quiet Girl”

“RRR”

“Saint Omer”

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time”

“Moonage Daydream”

The Attenborough Award: BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Living”

“The Quiet Girl”

“The Wonder”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko

Todd Field – “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Park Chan-wook – “Decision to Leave”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Todd Field – “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Nyman Libson Paul LLP

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Vicky Krieps – “Corsage”

Florence Pugh – “The Wonder”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle of Sadness”

Nina Hoss – “Tár”

Guslagie Malanda – “Saint Omer”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Tom Burke – “The Wonder”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR for body of work

Jessie Buckley – “Men,” “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” “Women Talking”

Olivia Colman – “Empire of Light,” “Joyride,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”

Florence Pugh – “Don’t Worry Darling,” “The Wonder”

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck to You Leo Grande,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

Letitia Wright – “Aisha,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Silent Twins”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR for body of work

Harris Dickinson – “See How They Run,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Colin Farrell – “After Yang,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Batman,” “Thirteen Lives”

Ralph Fiennes – “The Forgiven,” “The Menu”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

The Philip French Award: BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Katy Brand – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Colm Bairéad – “The Quiet Girl”

Frances O’Connor – “Emily”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Kila Lord Cassidy – “The Wonder”

Catherine Clinch – “The Quiet Girl”

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy”

Alisha Weir – “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

“A Fox in the Night” – Keeran Anwar Blessie

“Groom” – Leyla Coll-O’Reilly

“Honesty” – Roxy Rezvany

“A Letter to Black Men” – Kiosa Sukami

“Scale” – Joseph Pierce

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

“Athena” – Matias Boucard, cinematography

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth E. Carter, costumes

“Blonde” – Leslie Shatz, sound design

“Decision to Leave” – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin, costumes

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Paul Rogers, film editing

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

“RRR” – Nick Powell, stunts

“Tár” – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

“The Wonder” – Nina Gold, casting