The Critics' Circle, the longest-standing critics association in the UK, has announced the London Critics' Circle Film Awards for 2021. Taking home the top prize of Film of the Year is The Power of the Dog, by the New Zealand director Jane Campion. The Power of the Dog also took home Director of the Year, Actor of the Year, and Supporting Actor of the Year for Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee, respectively. The Western drama, based on a novel by the same name, also stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. It has been an awards darling this past year, garnering accolades at the Venice Film Festival, the Golden Globes, and nominations at the BAFTAs.

Campion was the second woman ever nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards for 1993's The Piano. Now, with The Power of the Dog, Campion has a chance to become the third woman to win Best Director, following last year's Chloe Zhao for Nomadland. Cumberbatch, Smit-McPhee, and Dunst are all considered to be locked for Oscar nominations, which are set to be announced Tuesday, February 8th by Leslie Jordan and Traci Ellis Ross. The film's accolades from Critics' Circle further position it to win big at the Oscars.

Other big winners at the Critics' Circle were the Japanese drama Drive My Car and Andrew Garfield. Drive My Car not only won Foreign Language Film of the Year but also won Screenwriter of the Year for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe. After being snubbed by the BAFTAs for his Golden Globe winning performance in Tick, Tick... Boom!, Andrew Garfield won British/Irish Actor of the Year for his body of work in 2021. Garfield certainly had a landmark year, with Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and of course reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tilda Swinton won British/Irish Actress of the Year, and Olivia Coleman and Ruth Negga took home Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively.

The London Critics' Circle Film Awards further prove that The Power of the Dog is one to watch this awards season. However, it also demonstrates that Drive My Car should not be counted out of major categories. You can see the list of full winners below:

FILM OF THE YEAR

The Power of the Dog

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Drive My Car

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

The Souvenir Part II

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Ruth Negga – Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Mainstream

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rebecca Hall – Passing

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Play It Safe

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Warners)

