The Critics' Circle, the longest-standing critics association in the UK, has announced the London Critics' Circle Film Awards for 2021. Taking home the top prize of Film of the Year is The Power of the Dog, by the New Zealand director Jane Campion. The Power of the Dog also took home Director of the Year, Actor of the Year, and Supporting Actor of the Year for Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee, respectively. The Western drama, based on a novel by the same name, also stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. It has been an awards darling this past year, garnering accolades at the Venice Film Festival, the Golden Globes, and nominations at the BAFTAs.
Campion was the second woman ever nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards for 1993's The Piano. Now, with The Power of the Dog, Campion has a chance to become the third woman to win Best Director, following last year's Chloe Zhao for Nomadland. Cumberbatch, Smit-McPhee, and Dunst are all considered to be locked for Oscar nominations, which are set to be announced Tuesday, February 8th by Leslie Jordan and Traci Ellis Ross. The film's accolades from Critics' Circle further position it to win big at the Oscars.
Other big winners at the Critics' Circle were the Japanese drama Drive My Car and Andrew Garfield. Drive My Car not only won Foreign Language Film of the Year but also won Screenwriter of the Year for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe. After being snubbed by the BAFTAs for his Golden Globe winning performance in Tick, Tick... Boom!, Andrew Garfield won British/Irish Actor of the Year for his body of work in 2021. Garfield certainly had a landmark year, with Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and of course reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tilda Swinton won British/Irish Actress of the Year, and Olivia Coleman and Ruth Negga took home Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively.
The London Critics' Circle Film Awards further prove that The Power of the Dog is one to watch this awards season. However, it also demonstrates that Drive My Car should not be counted out of major categories. You can see the list of full winners below:
FILM OF THE YEAR
- The Power of the Dog
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
- Drive My Car
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
The Souvenir Part II
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
- Ruth Negga – Passing
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
- Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
- Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Mainstream
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
- Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER
- Rebecca Hall – Passing
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM
Play It Safe
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Warners)
Elsewhere at the box office, 'No Way Home' is on the cusp of becoming the third-highest grossing film ever.