London's iconic lastminute.com London Eye is set to channel the power of the dark side this Star Wars Day, inviting fans from across the galaxy to join in the festivities with a mesmerizing light show. On the evening of Saturday, May the 4th, the London Eye will transform into a beacon of Sith-inspired brilliance, with hues of red, silver, and black illuminating the skyline from 19:45 to 06:00 BST.

Drawing inspiration from the infamous villains of the Star Wars universe, including Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Emperor Palpatine, the dynamic display promises to be an epic spectacle for Jedi of all ages. Whether you pledge allegiance to the Rebel Alliance, the Resistance, the Galactic Empire, or the First Order, the Force will be with you as you witness this stunning tribute to Star Wars.

Imran Tauqir, General Manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, expressed excitement about the upcoming celebration, stating, "London may not be a galaxy far, far away, but Darth Vader and Stormtroopers visiting the London Eye certainly cements London’s celebrations this May the 4th." Tauqir is also encouraging fans in London and beyond to embrace their inner Force and enjoy the spectacle inspired by the iconic villains of the Star Wars galaxy.

What Else Is Coming Up for Star Wars Fans?

But the Star Wars festivities don't end there. Fans can continue their celebration by experiencing Star Wars: The Phantom Menace on the big screen, marking the film's 25th Anniversary. Select cinemas across the USA, UK, Europe, and Scandinavia will showcase the beloved prequel from May 3rd to 9th, 2024. Alongside the thrilling adventure of battle droids, podracing, and Darth Maul, attendees will also receive an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte. Yippee!

Meanwhile, Star Wars enthusiasts have another reason to rejoice with the announcement of Star Wars Celebration coming to Japan in 2025. This global event promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages, celebrating the rich tapestry of the Star Wars universe while embracing the excitement of new movies, television shows, books, art, and comics. It is scheduled for April 18th to 20th, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.