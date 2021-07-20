Ready at Dawn, the developer behind the PSP God of War games and the Wii version of Okami, has finally announced the release date for Lone Echo 2.

Lone Echo 2 is the sequel to Ready at Dawn’s science-fiction hit, Lone Echo, a virtual reality adventure published by Oculus Studios in 2017. The gameplay revolved around players navigating puzzles in a zero-gravity atmosphere. Different tools are given to the players through the course of the game and all serve a purpose, from data scanning to controlling machines or a plasma cutter to break through a variety of surfaces. Lone Echo received the Game Critics Award for Best VR Game at 2017’s E3 event.

Image via Ready at Dawn

This adventure takes place within a mining facility inside the rings of Saturn. The protagonists of the game are Captain Olivia Rhodes, and Jack, an artificial intelligence aide. This pair is attempting to solve a dangerous mystery with the use of advanced technology and problem solving, along with clues from dialogue as the two navigate the world.

This highly anticipated sequel is expected to allow the players to dive deeper into Lone Echo’s unsolved mysteries on Saturn’s rings. Picking up where the first game left off, it looks like fans are in for another exciting sci-fi delight. Lone Echo 2 will be available to buy for Oculus devices on August 24. Read the synopsis of Lone Echo 2 below.

Jack and Liv are back! Experience a glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel to the groundbreaking zero-gravity adventure from Ready At Dawn and Oculus Studios. Return to the rings of Saturn on a journey that takes you deeper into the mysteries of space — past the very boundaries of time itself. Venture beyond the unknown in Lone Echo II.

