There's no shortage of compelling Japanese film series out there, especially those made in the 1960s and 1970s, when surprisingly good sequels to popular films were churned out at an impressive speed. Few from this time are quite as compelling as the Lone Wolf and Cub series, which saw its first four movies get released in 1972, and then two more sequels following in 1973 and 1974 respectively. After this, there were also TV movies, two different TV series, and a seventh theatrically released film in 1993. Also noteworthy: an English language re-edit of the first two movies released in 1980, called Shogun Assassin (which was featured in Kill Bill Vol. 2).

The various adaptations were all based on the manga series of the same name, which follows a man named Ogami Ittō and his son, Daigorō. Ogami once worked as the shogun's executioner, but has to go on the run after his life is destroyed by the Yagyū clan, who make false accusations against him and murder his wife. With his son the only family he has left, he ventures around 1700s Japan, seeking bloody revenge and finding himself meeting various other characters who need his help. The Lone Wolf and Cub series is beloved for its over-the-top action and ferociously fast-paced stories, with the following being a ranking of all its theatrically released entries.

7 'Lone Wolf and Cub: The Final Conflict' (1993)

Image via Shochiku

This seventh theatrical film in the Lone Wolf and Cub series is a sort-of remake/sort-of finale to the overall story being told back in the other (and better) 1970s movies. It may call itself The Final Conflict, but it doesn't always feel connected to what came before, making at least the English title feel a tad misleading. It sticks out most for being the only theatrically released film in the series without Tomisaburo Wakayama as Ogami Ittō, as he passed away in 1992 and might've been too old to reprise the role in any event.

RELATED: The Best Tatsuya Nakadai Movies, Ranked

Actor Masakazu Tamura does a solid job in Wakayama's place, but the recounting of familiar events already covered and action sequences that are less bloody/satisfying also weigh this one down a bit, compared to what came before. Still, at least it has legendary Japanese actor Tatsuya Nakadai playing the lead villain, with his performance here partly redeeming what would otherwise be a very run-of-the-mill samurai movie.

6 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of Demons' (1973)

Image via Toho

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of Demons is the fifth entry in the series, and was somehow the first theatrically released Lone Wolf and Cub not released in 1972. By this point, the series had established itself as a long-running one, and also one that was perhaps starting to wear out its welcome just a tiny bit, with this fifth movie in the bunch being the least compelling of the original six movies.

Still, that doesn't mean it's bad by any means, and it holds up as a pretty great watch for fans of samurai movies. The premise is at least interesting, too, following Ogami Ittō being targeted by five different warriors he needs to defeat (appropriate, given it's the fifth movie). There are fun action sequences, particularly near the end, and everything's more or less solid... it's just by this point, there is a very slight feeling of series fatigue setting in.

5 'Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell' (1974)

Image via Toho

For better or worse (mostly better), the sixth movie in the series, Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell, really feels like it goes for broke. It has the feeling of a final chapter for two key reasons: it centers around the conflict between Ogami Ittō and the Yagyū clan, whose actions kicked off the whole series, and it also goes absolutely wild with its action sequences, pushing things to ludicrous (and entertaining) extremes.

Those who prefer their samurai action to be a little grounded may find it all a bit too silly, but anyone who appreciates the pulpier aspects of the Lone Wolf and Cub series should have a blast with the final core movie in the series. Things culminate with a huge action sequence in the snow, and skiing samurai are involved. It's certainly not something you see every day, and though it's ridiculous and perhaps not representative of the series at its very best, it's still incredibly good.

4 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades' (1972)

Image via Toho

Believe it or not, the four best Lone Wolf and Cub movies were the ones that were all released in 1972. Four samurai movies with action this spectacularly bloody and frequent and release dates so close together shouldn't have been possible, but it was pulled off here. It's similar to the Battles Without Honor and Humanity series in that way, which was another Japanese film series in the early to mid-1970s that released numerous high-quality installments at a rapid pace, one after the other.

RELATED: Every 'Battles Without Honor and Humanity' Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The first three movies in the series were all directed by the great Kenji Misumi, who then took some time off from the series by not directing its fourth entry, and then returned for its fifth. The plot of the third - Baby Cart to Hades - sees Ogami Ittō being given two main tasks: one is to save a prostitute, and the other's to assassinate a corrupt official. This is the first film in the series to introduce guns into the action scenes to spice things up, and speaking of action scenes, the climactic one featuring Ogami taking on a small army in the desert is one of the best in any Lone Wolf and Cub movie.

3 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx' (1972)

Image via Toho

As a ranking of Lone Wolf and Cub movies goes on, it gets more and more difficult to pick a top film of the bunch. Going by Letterboxd ratings, Baby Cart at the River Styx - the second film - is the best, as it has the highest average rating from users on the site. It's also notable for being the one featured most in the aforementioned Shogun Assassin (1980), which included some footage from the first Lone and Wolf Cub movie alongside a good deal of footage from the second.

Like the third film in the series, this one gives Ogami Ittō more than one thing to keep track of, as he's given an assassination mission while also having to battle off various female ninjas sent to target him by the Yagyū clan. It's a very consistent and always entertaining samurai/action movie, and somehow succeeds in making the violence arguably even bloodier and more ferocious than what was seen in the already very gory first film.

2 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance' (1972)

Image via Toho

The first movie in the series, Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance, is among the greatest of all old-school action movies, feeling like it's aged very little in 50+ years. It kicks the entire saga off with a bang, setting up how Ogami Ittō is betrayed and the way he ultimately begins his mission of revenge, cutting through numerous foes here and going on to cut through many more over the next five (debatably six) movies.

Like a good many film series out there, this initial installment benefits from feeling the freshest, and doing everything first (while also doing things better than many of its sequels). It's the biggest shock to the system, and though there's an intensity and level of bloodshed here that gets matched - and occasionally exceeded - in the sequels, it's hard not to give Sword of Vengeance an immense amount of credit for getting the ball rolling.

1 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril' (1972)

Image via Toho

Most Lone Wolf and Cub movies are fairly lean when it comes to runtime, but the fourth film in the series, Baby Cart in Peril, is a particularly brisk 81 minutes. It also feels extra short because of how fast-paced and relentless it is, with it offering more extreme thrills, blood, and scenes of sword-to-sword combat than just about any other samurai movie out there, making it arguably the best and most entertaining of the series.

The premise sees Ogami Ittō battling another father and his son, who are both affiliated with the Yagyū clan, all the while also going after another assassin: a mysterious tattooed woman who likes to show off said tattoos by fighting while wearing very little clothing. Some may find it a little sleazy, but the series is one that told viewers extremity was the name of its game from the first movie, and so as the most ridiculous, over-the-top, and debatably extreme, Baby Cart in Peril emerges as the best of the lot.

NEXT: Every Akira Kurosawa Samurai Movie, Ranked