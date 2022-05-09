Deadline reports that Diana Silvers, along with Standing Up’s Younès Boucif, will be joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix romance film, Lonely Planet, which stars the odd but exciting pairing of Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. Lonely Planet will be a love story set in Morocco by writer, director, and producer Susannah Grant, of Netflix’s 2019 series Unbelievable, and is a continuation of the creative partnership between Netflix and 3dot productions.

At this point in the production, plot details for Lonely Planet are still largely unknown. However, the additions of Silver and Boucif are very exciting, especially to an already stacked cast. Silvers is an up-and-coming superstar in the film industry. She is most prominently known for her role as Erin in the Steve Carrell-led Netflix comedy series, Space Force. She can also be seen as Maggie in 2019’s thriller-horror Ma, the 2019 comedy film Booksmart as Hope, 2021’s Birds of Paradise as Kate Sanders from director Sarah Adina Smith, and the 2019 film Glass by M. Night Shyamalan. It's safe to say that Silvers will certainly make a good addition to the film in terms of experience and talent.

Boucif is a French actor with a lesser history in film, but nonetheless an impressive one. Starring in the French Netflix series Standing Up, the actor played Nezir, one of four friends who attempt to tackle the brutal world of stand-up comedy in hopes of fame. He also plays Kader in the 2021 French thriller Magnetic Beats and Omar in 2019’s TV film Ramdam. It will be interesting to see how Boucif plays off the rest of the characters, given his lesser experience in film. However, given the amazing performances he's put on thus far, it looks promising.

Lonely Planet will be written and directed by Grant, and while the film is still without a release date or main plot details, the accomplishments of the already announced cast and crew make this film certainly one to look forward to. Be sure to keep up with Collider for future information on the project.

