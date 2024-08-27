Liam Hemsworth (The Witcher) is turning up the heat in the brand-new photos for Netflix’s upcoming romance Lonely Planet. The film stars Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as a novelist who begins a steamy romance with a younger guy, played by Hemsworth. The chemistry between the two co-stars is on full display against the backdrop of the romantic city of Morocco in the newly unveiled images!

The film follows a reclusive novelist who goes to a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco in the hopes of getting over her writer’s block. However, when she least expects it, she meets a young man who changes the course of her life. What starts as an acquaintanceship quickly evolves into an intoxicating relationship. The exclusive photos seem to show the beginning of the friendship between Dern and Hemsworth’s characters, which eventually leads up to their intense romance.

According to Netflix, the co-stars quickly became friends on set. Dern thought that Hemsworth was “pure magic," and added that the two of them shared a longing for honesty and intimacy in all relationships. Since the two leads of the film were so aligned emotionally, it was easier for them to channel that energy into their characters.

‘Lonely Planet’ Has Been in the Works For Almost Two Years

Close

Netflix officially unveiled the romance drama back in 2022 and announced that Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) was going to serve as the writer and director. The filming began In May 2022 and took place in multiple locations. According to a local report from Morocco by Atalayar, Netflix spent 190 million dirhams on the project, which is equal to a budget of around $50 million.

In addition to Dern and Hemsworth, the film also stars Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif in prominent roles. Silvers is best known for playing Erin, the daughter of Steve Carell’s General Mark Naird on Netflix’s comedy series Space Force. Boucif on the other hand, is a French actor who appeared in the French-language Netflix series Standing Up. Not just that, the cast of Lonely Planet also includes Adriano Giannini (Swept Away) and Rachida Brakni (Sisters).

Ahead of its release, Netflix has described Lonely Planet as the perfect film as the last days of summer turn into the chilly months of autumn. Dern has also shared that the story of the film is an exploration of identity and self-worth within relationships. Set in a world as intellectually charged as the literary scene, Dern claims that the dynamic between her and Hemsworth’s characters will be more than just about romance. “It’s about finding someone who truly sees and understands you, which is something deeply human and relatable,” concluded the leading lady.

Lonely Planet will be available to stream on Netflix starting October 11, 2024.