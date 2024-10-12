The Big Picture Lonely Planet is a heartfelt exploration of romance that offers rich character development and a timeless narrative, as the stars share with Collider exclusively in an interview.

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth's chemistry adds depth to their characters and the film's love story.

The film's setting in Morocco enhances the bond between the characters, creating an immersive and isolated experience.

In an era where romantic dramas have become a rare gem amid the saturation of IP-driven franchises and action-packed blockbusters, films like Lonely Planet remind us there are still powerfully heartfelt stories out there. This Netflix feature, written and directed by Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) and starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, stands out as more than just another love story on streaming. It might seem like The Idea of You or A Family Affair on the surface, but Lonely Planet delves deeper into the heart of its characters, offering a rich, nuanced portrayal of romance that feels both timeless and relevant. At the heart of the film lies the undeniable chemistry between its leads, who open up to Collider about their characters’ vulnerabilities and the powerful bond they forged while filming in the remote landscapes of Morocco.

As a film about the transformational power of travel and how journeying outside your usual life can make you see yourself in a new light, the film relies heavily on the engaging and convincing dynamic between Dern and Hemsworth. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of that connection. While in conversation with the two for the film, now on Netflix, it’s fun to see the pair’s undeniable chemistry on and off-screen. Their playful banter, as seen with their affectionate names for each other — “Dernsy” and “Hemsy” — highlights their relationship that extends beyond their roles and adds a sincerity that translates seamlessly into their characters’ complex love story. However, outside creating palpable chemistry that will excite audiences, their journeys and vulnerabilities as actors added layers to the film.

Liam Hemsworth Helped Laura Dern Discover Her Most Vulnerable Parts

“I discovered maybe how much I am guarded in certain circumstances and don’t give up my truest self to people.”

As the film captures Dern’s character Katherine’s transformative journey from a life dedicated to writing to one that embraces deeper emotional truths with Hemsworth’s Owen, the award-winning actress notes “there are so many nuances and layers to her” character that she finds herself relating to. But it was her vulnerability that resonated with her, especially being able to “reveal” parts of herself to somebody.

“What was so beautiful about our connection from the moment we met, for whatever reason, I knew I could share anything with Liam and I trusted it implicitly,” she says. “The production, the time we made the movie, the place we made the movie, the characters’ journeys, and our innate connection, it continued to unfold more and more. I consider myself someone who probably overshares and is really honest.” Dern admits that in knowing Hemsworth, she was able to understand how “guarded” she is in certain situations. “I don’t give up my truest self to people. To feel that safety while telling this story was an amazing, amazing experience,” she says.

Liam Hemsworth Dug Deep for His Character

“The way you are is enough... I thought that was a really beautiful thing.”

With movies of this genre usually steering the male character’s persona into an “arm candy” kind of persona, Lonely Planet offers Hemsworth’s Owen a lot more nuance. As we learn across the film’s 96 minutes, the introspective character is on his exploration of identity and self-worth following a strained relationship with his writer girlfriend (Diana Silvers). “I always thought it was really interesting that when you meet this character, he’s at a crossroads in life. He’s trying to figure out what he really wants and who he really is, and is the relationship that he’s in the beginning, fulfilling? Is that really a loving relationship? Is that what love is? Because if that is what love is, it doesn’t seem that great.”

As the film finds Hemsworth’s Owen meeting Dern’s Katherine at the writers’ resort in Morocco and the two hit it off almost immediately through quiet interactions and poignant gazes, The Witcher actor admits it’s the dynamic between the pair that becomes deeply human and relatable. “By meeting Laura’s character, [Owen] is reminded or even is helped to realize how important it is to have self-worth in a relationship and how important it is to really be seen and loved for the person that you are, and encouraged to be that person and not feel like you have to change yourself for someone else,” he says, adding how the way you are for someone is enough. “Who we are is enough — I thought that was a really beautiful thing. In relationships, we wanna be seen, we wanna be heard, we wanna be understood, and we wanna be encouraged to be that person.”

‘Lonely Planet’ Gives Its Characters Depth Through Its Setting

“We didn’t have Wi-Fi for sometimes days… that’s really isolating.”

After a chance encounter throws Katherine and Owen together in a dusty car on a bumpy road trip through the Northern African hinterlands, it’s evident that neither is looking for a new friend. But as they explore this new place together and navigate the unexpected challenges that can come with being an outsider in an unfamiliar culture, the setting of Morocco adds a layer of exoticism and introspection that only tightens their bond. It’s an element Dern and Hemsworth praise while speaking with Collider, admitting the location was its own character.

“We shot in so many incredibly remote places that, at times, all we had was each other,” Hemsworth says. “We’d be shooting scenes, and there was no difference between shooting a scene, walking around, and hanging out to when ‘cut’ happened, and then we were still hanging out, and then ‘action’ again, and then we were hanging out still. It was kind of like we were living this life in Morocco and experiencing that culture and this journey, and yet there were cameras capturing it at the same time.”

Dern adds that where they were filming, they didn’t have Wi-Fi and left the pair leaning on each other, as that mass seclusion from their family really impacted them. “That's really isolating to not connect with family, and so we deeply relied on each other through so much of it.”

Hemsworth shares how he spent a couple of days, at one point, at a “lovely little hotel on a mountain” with not much around. “The room that I was staying in was literally next door to the room I was shooting in. So, I’d shoot in this room for 12 hours a day next door, and then I’m like, ‘Alright, goin’ home,’ and then literally go to the room next door,” he laughs. “I was living and breathing it when I was there and it was quite hard.” With the lack of Wi-Fi, he echoes his co-star, admitting it left him “extremely immersed in what was happening and the experience.”

Lonely Planet is now streaming on Netflix.

