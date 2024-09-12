Autumn is just around the corner, and Netflix is getting ready to heat things up with the release of Lonely Planet, a new romantic drama set in the picturesque landscapes of Morocco. The first trailer for the film, starring Academy Award-winner Laura Dern and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, has just dropped, giving viewers a sneak peek into the heart-wrenching tale of love and self-discovery.

Directed by Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich), Lonely Planet follows Katherine (played by Dern), a successful novelist who is facing a creative and personal crossroads in her life. To break through her writer’s block, Katherine travels to a remote writer's retreat in Morocco, hoping to find inspiration among the country’s vast and awe-inspiring landscapes. But what Katherine doesn’t expect is to find herself swept into a deep, passionate romance with Owen (Hemsworth), a much younger man she meets while abroad. The love story that unfolds is about more than just romance, as Dern explained in an interview with Netflix, “Katherine has spent her life dedicated to narrative, but she hasn’t spent much time looking at deep truth within.”

Hemsworth, known for his action-packed roles in The Hunger Games and the upcoming season of The Witcher, was eager to work alongside Dern in the project (as if anyone wouldn't want to work with a goddess). “Sharing scenes with Laura Dern was an absolute privilege,” Hemsworth said, praising her ability to bring real intimacy and authenticity to their shared moments on screen. “She has this remarkable talent for drawing you in, making every moment feel intimate and real.”

What Do We See in 'Lonely Planet's Trailer?

The trailer teases a sweeping love story set against the breathtaking backdrop of Morocco’s deserts and cities, creating an intoxicating mix of emotional depth and stunning visuals. The chemistry between Dern and Hemsworth is palpable, and their performances promise to deliver a blend of heartwarming moments and gut-wrenching drama.

For those looking for a new romantic drama to get lost in, Lonely Planet promises to be just the ticket. As Dern put it, the story goes beyond the typical love story and touches on the human desire for connection and understanding. “It’s not just about romance — it’s about finding someone who truly sees and understands you,” she said.

Lonely Planet is set to premiere globally on Netflix on October 11. So, book your trip now — this Moroccan love story is one you won’t want to miss. Check out the trailer above.

