Once a weekly staple at our local Blockbuster, the romantic drama has become more of a rarity in recent years. In an industry saturated with action-packed blockbusters and IP-forward franchises, the delicate balance of compelling love stories filled with emotional depth and nuance has often taken a backseat in films. However, when executed thoughtfully, they can resonate profoundly, offering audiences a chance to reflect on love and vulnerability across the human experience. Enter director Susannah Grant’s Lonely Planet, starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth as two rather lonely people, evolving their acquaintanceship into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair. Standing out as a refreshing revival of this genre with a sharp narrative that explores the complexities of relationships against the enchanting backdrop of Morocco, the Netflix original captures the essence of romance in a way that feels both timeless and relatable.

Like this year's The Idea of You, Lonely Planet challenges the “age-gap” trend coming up in films, reversing the usual packaging of an older man with a younger woman. For those breaking out their phones to age check, there is a 33-year gap between Dern and Hemsworth, but that isn’t the focus of this love story, nor does it even remotely lean into any hand-wringing moralism. Instead, it’s a lot more interesting than that and is a sincere story about identity and self-worth, as Dern and Hemsworth’s characters find solace in someone who truly sees and understands them. Blending the isolating setting and the grandeur of Morroco’s most vibrant locations, Lonely Planet is deeply human and engaging — and frankly, a nice surprise from Netflix, whose previous addition to this genre was innately dull and filled with tropes.

What Is 'Lonely Planet' About?

Exploring the transformative power of travel and human connection, Dern and Hemsworth’s characters are unknowingly on the cusp of personal change and, throughout their interactions, find themselves in a relationship that offers new perspectives on their own lives. Following a reclusive novelist, Katherine Loewe (Dern), the author arrives at a prestigious writers’ retreat in Morocco hoping to find the quiet she needs to overcome her writer’s block. But her arrival is marked by misfortune, including the likes of lost luggage and a sense of disconnection. Yet as she struggles initially, the stunning kasbah buried in the mountains of northern Africa promises comfort despite her meeting a variety of other writers, including a young author’s boyfriend, Owen (Hemsworth).

While the movie feels a bit like a slow burn at first, it’s a sharp character study and truly begins when Katherine’s journey to self-discovery finds her venturing outside the resort with Owen, a thoughtful traveler looking to do some shopping and sightseeing. What starts as a simple afternoon of exploration turns into an intimate day spent together after their car breaks down, and feels like a micro-version of Before Sunrise. The time they share getting around the village and meeting locals turns into a deeper connection amid subdued moments that not only humble them but also reveal hidden truths about who they are.

With their dynamic gradually unfolding as they navigate unfamiliar landscapes and their own emotions, Lonely Planet’s use of Morocco’s breathtaking panoramas captures the grandeur and beauty of the country’s sprawling hills and lush settings. In many ways, the backdrop is an active character contributing to the pair’s relationship, especially as we travel to those vibrant market scenes that provide a tableau for their evolving bond. Both feel a deep loneliness despite the fullness and color of the world around them, but it’s not until these unknown surroundings that these two see each other — and themselves — more clearly. But as in most good love stories, not everything is what it seems and the conflicts that arise between the two are not only addressed with a rather mature narrative but rooted in how we need to see ourselves first before others.

Dern & Hemsworth Bring Magnetism to 'Lonely Planet'

Image via Netflix

One of Grant’s greatest anchors in this film is the chemistry between Dern and Hemsworth. There is an alluring and striking chemistry between the two that feeds into the story’s resonance and one that is equally effective. It appears at first that their characters are dissimilar, but as the world around them kind of narrows, there is an electric spark that transforms this quiet film into an emotionally charged one. Dern’s portrayal of Katherine, a woman grappling with internal conflict, is masterful in its restraint and depth. It’s also a testament to Dern being one of our generation’s greatest, thanks to her gripping ability to communicate her character’s emotional arc with subtle gestures and expressions.

Hemsworth starts as an outsider in his girlfriend’s literary circle, feeling dismissed and unseen. But as the story unravels, we understand how Owen’s connection with Katherine becomes a crucial turning point for both characters. He’s more than just a plot device, too. Yes, he is treated like “arm candy” in the film by his partner and her new writer friends, but there is an engrossing stoicism to him that brings a lot of weight to Lonely Planet. Not to mention, the chemistry his character shares with Dern is less about physical attraction and more about mutual recognition. What makes their on-screen dynamic so irresistible to watch is just how natural and effortless their interactions feel. Whether it’s a conversation in the spectacular Moroccan market or their time in a spirited, remote village after their car breaks down, the quiet and tender moments between them are filled with an unspoken understanding that ultimately pays off.

It’s these nuanced performances from Dern and Hemsworth that truly highlight the unique circumstances these characters find themselves in, making their relationship not just believable but a deeply affecting one. Between Owen’s quiet vulnerability and Katherine’s hard exterior softened by his presence, the way the two find each other is quite layered. As their connection is built on small, significant moments, it’s from the actors’ spirited chemistry that the film finds its emotional core, grounding so much of Lonely Planet in the raw and real complexity of so many relationships.

'Lonely Planet' Explores Identity and Connection With a Smart Script

Close

When it comes to Lonely Planet’s distinct voice, it’s no doubt a film that stands out among streaming’s most recent romance offerings. While it’s not groundbreaking, it does deserve admiration for its focus on subtleties and the depth of human connection, rather than the trope-filled grand gestures or dramatic twists seen in other films. As a film deserving of a rewatch, Lonely Planet thrives in its quiet moments where the characters’ internal journeys take center stage. Should there have been a better, stronger build-up to their first kiss? Absolutely. But whereas so many romantic films build their narratives around a heightened passion, this is more muted and offers a mature love story that emerges from a deep, mutual understanding of another’s struggles, insecurities, and desires.

It’s this distinct feature of the film and its focus on personal growth through the lens of travel that helps go beyond the traditional romance through a lot more layers. Katherine arrives in Morocco at a key point in her life and while she has spent years crafting the narratives of others, she has been hiding from some very harsh realities and emotional truths. By gaining a deeper sense of awareness and sticking this very complex character into a new world, Grant’s writing excels here as she balances moments of profound introspection with external interactions that challenge Katherine and even, Owen. As the retreat unravels for both of them, the isolating landscape becomes a silent catalyst of sorts, allowing the two to become lost in the environment and find a deeper understanding of who they are and what they truly long for.

With the added layer of cultural exploration, Katherine and Owen’s journey of self-discovery is what makes Lonely Planet uniquely introspective and different from traditional romantic dramas. As a story that’s more about finding oneself than finding love, Lonely Planet is a thoughtful and heartfelt meditation on how identity and love are intertwined, and how the most unlikely connection with others can serve as a mirror to the best parts of ourselves we’ve been avoiding.

7 10 Lonely Planet (2024) REVIEW As a quiet gem, Lonely Planet delivers a refreshingly mature love story, with stunning visuals and deeply nuanced performances. Pros Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth deliver understated yet powerful performances, grounding their characters in emotional depth and authenticity.

The Moroccan backdrop adds a lush, vibrant layer to the film, with its stunning landscapes and cultural richness playing an active role in the narrative.

Lonely Planet offers a refreshing take on the romance genre with its mature storytelling filled with subtleties and introspection. Cons Lonely Planet can feel like a slow burn, especially in its first half, which may not appeal to viewers looking for more plot-driven, fast-paced romance films.

Lonely Planet (2024) A reclusive novelist attends a Moroccan writer's retreat to conquer her writer's block. There, she meets a young man, and what begins as a simple connection soon blossoms into a powerful, life-changing romance. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Susannah Grant Cast Laura Dern , Liam Hemsworth

Lonely Planet comes to Netflix on October 10.

Watch on Netflix