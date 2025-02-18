Get ready to hit the range, because Lonesome Dove is returning to the screen. A new adaptation of Larry McMurtry's classic 1985 Western novel is in the works. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Teton Ridge Entertainment has acquired the rights to the novel and its sequels from McMurtry's estate.

The book centers around Gus McRae and Woodrow Call, a pair of once-legendary Texas Rangers who have retired to a small ranch, the titular Lonesome Dove. Wanting to go on one last adventure, the longtime friends and several of their associates agree to go on a cattle drive from Texas to Montana. Before it was a novel, it was actually a screenplay: McMurtry developed it in the 1970s with director Peter Bogdanavich, who wanted to cast John Wayne, James Stewart, and Henry Fonda in the film. Wayne rejected the script, and years later McMurtry made it into a novel, which sold millions of copies and won a Pulitzer. Thomas Tull, the former CEO of Legendary and the current head of Teton Ridge, said in a statement, "Lonesome Dove is an epic work that perfectly embodies the enduring spirit of the American West. We are immensely grateful to the McMurtry family for partnering with Teton Ridge Entertainment to bring its timeless themes to new generations of viewers." It is currently unknown whether Teton Ridge will adapt Lonesome Dove into a film or a TV series.

Has 'Lonesome Dove' Been Adapted Before?