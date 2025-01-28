Amanda Seyfried is headed down a Long Bright River in the first images from the upcoming Peacock miniseries. The Mank star plays a Philadelphia detective on the hunt for a killer. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on the streamer on March 13, 2025. The series, which is adapted from Liz Moore's bestselling 2020 crime novel, stars Seyfried as Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia police officer whose beat is a neighborhood ravaged by the opioid addiction crisis. Worse, there's a killer on the loose, and as the bodies start to pile up, she realizes the killer is connected to her own troubled past. Mickey takes a personal interest in the case, which is intensified when her long-estranged sister, who lives on the streets and struggles with addiction, disappears.

The images show off a de-glammed, ponytailed Seyfried in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood (where the series was shot on location) running down the case as she examines bodies, talks to witnesses, and walks the mean streets. Showrunner Nikki Toscano promises that the series features Seyfried "like you’ve never seen her before – flawed and raw, tarred by guilt and shame and legacy, but never more compelling. She puts every ounce of her soul onto the screen and her performance will break your heart." You'll be able to see for yourself when Long Bright River drops on Peacock this spring.

Who Stars in 'Long Bright River'?

Close

In Seyfried, the series has a versatile lead who easily travels between drama and comedy; best known for her roles in Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!, Jennifer's Body, and Les Misérables, she can next be seen in Atom Egoyan's opera-based psychological drama Seven Veils and the thriller The Housemaid alongside Sydney Sweeney. The series also stars Nicholas Pinnock (For Life), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Callum Vinson (Chucky), and John Doman (The Wire). Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Britne Oldford (Dead Ringers), Matthew Del Negro (City on a Hill), Harriet Sansom Harris (Werewolf by Night), Patch Darragh (Succession), and Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark) all have recurring roles.

Long Bright River is showrun and executive produced by Toscano (Hunters, The Offer); she also directed the series' sixth episode. It is executive produced by author Moore, star Seyfried, and director Hagar Ben-Asher; Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Amanda Lewis for Original Film; Amy Pascal for Pascal Pictures; and Russell Rothberg.

All eight episodes of Long Bright River will premiere on Peacock on March 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Get Peacock