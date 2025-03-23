Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Long Bright River

There have been many limited series to premiere in recent years that tell the story of real-life events. Everything from Chernobyl, and Dahmer to When They See Us and Baby Reindeer has featured stories based on true tales. Amanda Seyfried is no stranger to portraying real people, after starring as Marion Davies in Mank in 2020, and as scammer Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout (for which she won an Emmy) in 2022. In her latest role, in Peacock's limited series, Long Bright River, Seyfried plays Mickey, a cop in a Philadelphia neighborhood named Kensington, who starts to investigate the murders of several local women.

The series revolves around a community that has been ravaged by drug addiction and poverty, which are all too realistic for many cities in this country. Although the situations depicted in Long Bright River are very true-to-life, is the series itself based on a true story?

'Long Bright River' Tells the Heartwrenching Story of a Damaged Community

The series, which premiered on March 13, follows Mickey during her complicated investigation. But Mickey's interest in the case isn't just about fulfilling her duties as a police officer. Her sister, Kacey (Ashleigh Cummings), is missing and could be connected somehow to murdered women. Mickey and Kacey have always had an extremely complicated relationship. Since young adulthood, Kacey has suffered from a drug addiction and has lived on the streets for many years. Mickey has gone down a completely different and much more stable path, choosing to become a cop, and raising her young son in an intellectual environment (where daily quizzes on classical music and the arts are a normal occurrence).

As a cop, Mickey struggles to adjust to a misogynistic police force where her concerns about the population of young women who are going missing or are murdered are largely dismissed by her colleagues. Mickey understands that these women are not just disposable people; every one of them, just like Kacey, started as someone with hopes and dreams. It's just that their lives have simply been derailed by substance abuse and a lack of money. As each episode unfolds, Mickey must battle to find her sister, while making sure that the women of Kensington are not forgotten.

'Long Bright River' Is Based on a Bestselling Book