The saying goes that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and what causes that absence in these onscreen romances is geographical and emotional separation. Long-distance relationships find lovers trying to live the same life from two different places, and sometimes it isn't the miles that separate these characters, but rather circumstance or death. These romances are often emotionally charged and dramatically executed to hit home the make-or-break stakes of being apart. From love triangles to chance encounters, the best movies depicting long-distance relationships don't sacrifice narrative for comedic gimmicks.

For this angle of storytelling, it's crucial to understand the emotional turmoil of the participants and allow audiences to feel every moment of anguish, longing, and heartbreak. Whether they break up, remain together, or produce an ambiguous ending, long-distance relationship movies rely on a certain, attainable level of dysfunction in order to push the characters apart in the first place. The lovers are pulled apart by jobs, accusations, war, incompatibility, and so much more and the best of this romance sub-genre brings a unique take to the term.

10 'Dear John' (2010)

Directed by Lasse Hallström

Setting aside the melodramatics of a standard Nicholas Sparks novel and movie adaptation, Dear John still paints a painful portrayal of how distance can break a relationship. Channing Tatum stars as the titular John Tyree, a soldier who falls for Savannah (Amanda Seyfried), a college student on spring break. John spends a significant amount of time deployed, voluntarily reenlisting after the 9/11 attacks, adding another two years to their long-distance relationship. The pair keep their spark alive by writing letters back and forth.

Dear John signifies that in an across-the-miles relationship, one person's limits may not match the other's. While the Sparks adaptation stays true to the tear-jerking melodramatics of a romance film set against the backdrop of war, the love between Savannah and John is complicated but true. And, in the end, it's clear to audiences which character tells themselves lies to shield from the pain of waiting for catastrophe.

9 'The Lake House' (2006)

Directed by Alejandro Agresti

Nothing says long-distance like yearning for someone who lives a separate life two years apart from yours. The Lake House is a drama about hopeless romantics exchanging love letters separated by a timewarp. Kate (Sandra Bullock), a lonely doctor, writes to an architect, Alex (Keanu Reeves), as they both live in the same lake house simultaneously two years apart. Their long-distance relationship is a unique installment in the romance sub-genre.

It's a spin on the formulaic pen pal lovers narrative, manipulating time as the barrier to truly exploring their feelings for each other. What also makes the dynamic so captivating is the lengths Kate and Alex go to get the chance to meet. While the sci-fi, fantasy, and romance plot is convoluted and far-fetched, what isn't is the chemistry between the cinematically familiar Bullock and Reeves. The magic of their talent instantly gets the audience's buy-in, regardless of how weak the plot is.

8 '10.000 Km' (2014)

Directed by Carlos Marques-Marcet

10.000 Km is a raw, inescapable love story where distance tests the structural integrity of a relationship from halfway around the world. The Spanish film is limited to just its two leads and one supporting character, telling the story of Alex (Natalia Tena) and Sergei (David Verdaguer) as Alex moves to Los Angeles for work and leaves Sergei behind in Barcelona. The pair navigate the international distance with their desire to have a baby while Alex wishes to pursue her career.

The cinematography and editing allow audiences a voyeuristic vantage point into their struggles. It's evident as the movie goes on that video calls slowly lose their viability as a substitute, and the real thing seems to be growing further out of reach. A visceral inside experience of the life cycle of a long-distance relationship, 10.000 Km (or Long Distance) steps outside the rainbows and cathartic expressions to cultivate an honest look at the pain of separation.

7 'Ghost' (1990)

Directed by Jerry Zucker

This iconic 90s romance is an emotional watch as it portrays the endurance of love even in the afterlife. Ghost stars Patrick Swayze as Sam Wheat, a banker murdered by his shady business partner (Tony Goldwyn). Sam leaves behind his artist girlfriend, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore), but comes back as a spirit in limbo determined to bring his killer to justice. The distance between Sam and Molly is so close, but yet so far as death enforces the ultimate barrier. With unfinished business causing Sam to exist as a ghost, the relationship with Molly isn't over yet, therefore, making it an atypical long-distance relationship.

While Sam can loosely interact with Molly through the help of the psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg), it's still devastating to know that they'll forever be apart by the time the movie ends. A five-time Oscar-nominated movie, Ghost genre jumps from romance to action to thriller, and just the right amount of comedy in between, but culminates in an emotional send-off where everyone involved must accept the finality of the relationship.