The film follows Grillo's character, a former special forces operative, as he rescues his niece amidst a political conflict in South America.

Long Gone Heroes delves into a gritty narrative set against a backdrop of a political arms dispute in Venezuela, with a stellar ensemble cast.

Collider is thrilled to debut the first trailer and key art for Long Gone Heroes, an intense action thriller starring Frank Grillo, Josh Hutcherson, Andy Garcia, and Melissa Leo. Directed by John Swab, the film will hit theaters, On Demand, and Digital on September 20, 2024. Grillo, known for his rugged roles in The Purge series and Captain America, leads the film as Gunner, a former special forces operative. Grillo’s collaboration with director Swab is no coincidence—this marks their fifth project together. Grillo shared his admiration for Swab in a recent interview:

“Yeah, I got a guy named John Swab, who I’ve done five movies with now, Ida Red and Body Brokers. We just finished one with Mekhi Phifer, actually called Land of Grace, a really cool, kind of Extraction-esque type of film. I love this kid. I think he’s dynamite.”

In Long Gone Heroes, Grillo’s character is thrust back into action to rescue his niece, who is caught in a dangerous political conflict in South America. The film’s narrative is packed with high-stakes drama, as Gunner and his team uncover that her disappearance is tied to a corrupt private contracting operation—a situation that hits closer to home than they expected.

Long Gone Heroes is set against the backdrop of a political arms dispute in Venezuela, where U.S.-trained government intelligence plays a pivotal role. The plot follows Gunner as he navigates this treacherous environment, fighting to save his niece while confronting the moral and physical dangers posed by a corrupt operation. The film’s production journey began in September 2022 with initial photography in Puerto Rico, followed by a second session in Colombia in June 2023, capturing the region’s stunning landscapes to enhance the film’s gritty realism.

Where Do You Know the Cast of 'Long Gone Heroes'?

Josh Hutcherson, known for his role in The Hunger Games trilogy, stars alongside Grillo; Andy Garcia, who has a storied career with films like The Godfather Part III under his belt, adds a layer of gravitas to the movie; alongside Melissa Leo, an Oscar-winning actress for The Fighter, who brings her powerful screen presence to this action-packed story; while Mekhi Phifer rounds off the cast with his signature charisma and intensity. The cast is also rounded out by Juan Pablo Raba, Beau Knapp, George Carroll, and Eden Brolin.

Catch the exclusive trailer below, and prepare for the film’s release on September 20, 2024. With its mix of intense action, gripping drama, and a stellar cast, Long Gone Heroes is poised to be a must-watch this fall. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.

