If you're watching a movie that exceeds say 2.5 or 3 hours, there’s generally a pretty good chance that you just so happen to be watching an epic movie (see Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings, Seven Samurai... you know, the usual suspects). Such films are all about putting forth the idea that bigger is better, and will often have some of the following: long runtimes, lots of characters, ambitious narratives, stories that span decades, and considerable production value.

Yet there also exist movies that might have the runtime of an epic, and potentially the complexity on a technical front, yet feel more intimate narratively or in scope. Not all movies that run for more than three hours can qualify as epics in the traditional sense, as the following titles (excluding things like documentaries, concert films/live performances, and experimental movies without anything by way of narrative) will hopefully demonstrate.

10 'Céline and Julie Go Boating' (1974)

Runtime: 193 minutes

The focus of Céline and Julie Go Boating is, unsurprisingly, on two people: the titular Céline and Julie. Their ultimate adventures involve a good deal more than just boating, but the approach taken here does not feel like a traditional A to B sort of journey. A dreamlike feel permeates the whole bewildering film, and the chaos plays a part in preventing Céline and Julie Go Boating from feeling like a "normal" epic.

It's certainly got ambition, though, even if there’s a simplicity to the production and a sense of fantasy that’s really not extravagant or epic in scope. It’s hard to describe, difficult to summarize, and kind of exhausting to watch, in all honesty… but it’s interesting, at least, and potentially worth a watch for anyone after a challenging and distinctive work of fantasy.

9 'The Falls' (1980)

Runtime: 195 minutes

It’s possible to make a movie about the end of the world and have it feel like an epic, for sure, but not if you take the sort of odd approach to such a premise as The Falls does. It captures an inexplicable and catastrophic event in a way that does little to answer exactly what happened and why, but that also feels more humorous than it does frustrating.

Across over three hours, The Falls divides itself into approximately 90 short chapters, each dealing with a different survivor of the unusual event at the center of everything. It’s a novel piece of science fiction filmmaking, and similarly functions as a unique mockumentary of sorts that can be pretty easy to enjoy, so long as you can get past the sheer size of it.

8 'Winter Sleep' (2014)

Runtime: 196 minutes

Winter Sleep is a glacial movie, and might well be considered kind of boring, in all honesty, but not necessarily in a bad way. It’s clearly going for that, and demands your patience as a viewer, rather than feeling boring as a result of filmmakers failing at being entertaining. That might be too fine a line for some, but hey, cinema that challenges or even frustrates isn't automatically a bad thing.

The narrative here, though sometimes uneventful, is ultimately about a hotel owner in a rather remote area of Turkey, exploring the various issues he has with the people in his life as the weather around him worsens, for the titular winter. Winter Sleep captures a certain kind of stillness in a poetic and bleak sort of way, again being something that’s hard to watch at times, but kind of rewarding in any event.

7 'Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975)

Runtime: 202 minutes

It’s fitting that a film with a title as long as Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles also takes the better part of an afternoon to watch; even longer, if you take a well-deserved break. It’s a movie that almost feels like it takes place in real time, with a look at the life of a woman over three days as she lives out a repetitive, under-appreciated, and empty sort of lifestyle.

It lays bare a reality of life, especially for certain middle-aged women, understandably being regarded as an important feminist film, as a result. Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is an effective exploration of isolation, loneliness, and quiet despair. It is long, but also incredibly small in scope, resulting in something as powerful as it is challenging to watch.

6 'Eros + Massacre' (1969)

Runtime: 216 minutes

Feeling bold in its approach to storytelling by effectively being two movies in one, Eros + Massacre has one narrative playing out in the 1920s, and another during the then-contemporary 1960s. The 1920s portion functions as a kind of biographical film for an anarchist named Sakae Osugi, while the parts set during the 1960s have characters exploring Osugi’s life and beliefs.

It’s a novel way of telling a story over decades, because while it’s not traditionally decades-spanning (as in starting in the 1920s and ending in the 1960s, going year by year along the way), it does explore consequences and the shifting of attitudes in Japanese society over time. It’s small-scale in regards to each of its two narratives, taken on their own, but when they're combined and cut between, Eros + Massacre becomes more of an interesting and experimental almost-epic.

5 'Eureka' (2000)

Runtime: 218 minutes

The aftermath of a horrific crime is explored throughout the lengthy Eureka, with only a handful of main characters here all defined by their linked – and usually understated – struggles. It’s not a big movie, nor a showy or particularly cathartic one, instead being keen to just look at a difficult process of readjustment in a starkly realistic way. There’s little flash or bombast, with the only large-scale thing here being the runtime.

Eureka is also shot in black and white throughout, adding to a certain kind of rawness and despairing feeling; a life without color, quite literally, if you don’t mind getting a little pretentious and describing things as such. It is a cold film, but nevertheless a solidly empathetic one, and a difficult viewing experience that does still have a reason to be watched, for those after something tricky and undeniably sad.

4 'The Mother and the Whore' (1973)

Runtime: 219 minutes

A somewhat obscure and well-regarded arthouse film with a somewhat alarming name, The Mother and the Whore is wildly long for something that could technically be called a romantic dramedy. It revolves around a young man trying to juggle a serious relationship alongside a casual romantic fling, and the problems caused for this trio of people as a result of his inability to pick a side, so to speak.

It’s the kind of premise that you might usually expect to see in a movie that’d hover around the 100-minute mark as far as runtimes go, but instead, The Mother and the Whore is about twice that length. It’s exhausting for sure, but certainly interesting to see something with this kind of narrative – and a relatively small number of key characters – extend itself to such a length.

