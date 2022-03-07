There is so much great TV available at the moment that it can be hard to decide what to watch. When you finally do make a choice and settle in with it, there is nothing worse than spending a day or two on a series only to realize it only has three seasons. Luckily, there are plenty of long series on Netflix that go for the long haul to fill your days and nights with.

From comedies to dramas, easy watches to award-winning epics, there's no shortage of must-see series that can keep viewers occupied for weeks. There really is something for everyone among the best long shows on Netflix, which give audiences time to root for their favorite characters, see complex storylines develop, and binge-watch for weeks on end.

17 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

No. of Seasons: 6

Image via ABC

One of the most iconic and prolific TV dramas of the 2000s, Lost captivated audiences with its simple premise yet limitless possibilities for mystery and brilliant character moments. The series follows a group of survivors who are attempting to survive and fight against the elements on a mysterious island after a commercial flight crashed and left them stranded there. As they journey and attempt to find ways off the island, they go face to face with numerous dangerous predicaments that give insight into the truth about the island and themselves.

Over a decade after the infamous ending to the series, audiences still consider Lost to be one of the most prolific and genre-defining television series of the era, with its distinct style and approach still influencing the television of today. The show has seen a major resurgence of popularity and rediscovery following its inclusion on Netflix in recent months, with more and more people falling in love with the mystery and beauty of the island. – Robert Lee

Watch on Netflix

16 'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

No. of Seasons: 6

Image via Netflix

Based on the DC character by the same name, Lucifer is among the binge-worthy shows with multiple seasons on Netflix. The urban fantasy crime drama stars Tom Ellis as the devil himself. Over six seasons, the series follows Lucifer as he retires from Hell's top job and moves to Los Angeles to run a luxurious nightclub.

Lucifer's life on Earth is turned upside down when he witnesses the murder of a friend and meets Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Intrigued by Chloe and by solving crimes, Lucifer decides to lend a hand, becoming a consultant and using his powers to help resolve cases and fight unearthly beings. Although it certainly deviates from its source material, fans of shows like Supernatural, Charmed, Angel or just procedurals and fantasy in general will love Lucifer.

Watch on Netflix

15 'House of Cards' (2013 - 2018)

No. of Seasons: 6

A riveting political drama eventually marred by controversy, House of Cards remains one of the best long shows on Netflix. It weaves an absorbing story about the government, and what people will do to stay in power. It particularly focuses on the ruthless Frank and Claire Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright) as they maneuver, manipulate, and do whatever is necessary to climb to the top (and stay there).

With Machiavellian tactics on full display from its morally ambiguous characters, the series effectively and unflinchingly shows just how far politicians will and can go. Following the controversy surrounding Spacey, House of Cards managed to finish off strong by passing the spotlight to Robin Wright, who took center stage until the finale.

Watch on Netflix

14 'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

No. of Seasons: 6

In Peaky Blinders, the BAFTA award-winning crime drama series Cillian Murphy heads up an all-star cast featuring appearances from Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Adrien Brody, and Sam Neill. Set in England post-WWI, the series tells the story of the Shelby brothers and their gang, the so-called "Peaky Blinders," as they wreak havoc on the streets of Birmingham. It depicts the power their family has and the violence they are often part of thanks to their lifestyles.

The critically acclaimed British series, which has six gripping seasons, has been compared to TV all-timers like Boardwalk Empire and The Wire. This gangster epic is loosely based on real events and has had a significant cultural impact on the UK, even spawning a video game and an upcoming spinoff film expected to come out in 2024.

Watch on Netflix

13 'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

No. of Seasons: 6

Image via Netflix

A renowned animated black comedy-drama for adults, BoJack Horseman is among Netflix's highest-quality series. It's centered on the titular character, a washed-up sitcom star from the '90s trying to navigate the revival of his career, his drug addiction, and dysfunctional relationships. Alongside now-iconic characters like his feline manager, Princess Carolyn, human sidekick, Diane Nguyen, and close friend, Todd Chavez, BoJack must learn some hard consequences as he chases fame.

BoJack Horseman thoughtfully delves into some dark subject matter, including mental health conditions, addiction, abuse, and more. It's the type of series that can leave audiences with existential dread, but – as proven by its numerous beloved seasons – one that fans just keep coming back to over and over.

Watch on Netflix

12 'Better Call Saul' (2015 - 2022)

No. of Seasons: 6

Image Via AMC

Better Call Saul is a crime drama series that serves as a prequel to the award-winning and legendary show, Breaking Bad. The show revolves around the life of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a small-time yet earnest lawyer, who soon transforms into the criminal lawyer "Saul Goodman." Along the way, the show explores Jimmy's moral struggles and his relationships with his brother, Chuck (Michael McKean), and his love interest, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), as he becomes more involved in the criminal underworld.

Better Call Saul is a good series to watch that's known for its great character development, well-written script, and ability to stand on its own while simultaneously connected to its predecessor. It is often cited alongside prequels that exceeded their original in both length and quality, with Better Call Saul having six seasons compared to Breaking Bad's five-season run. The prequel series is worth watching at least once, even just to see the incredible performances by Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks as Jimmy and Mike Ehrmantraut.

Watch on Netflix

11 'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

No. of Seasons: 7

Image via Warner Bros.

A charming and often heartwarming dramedy (and a binge-worthy series), Gilmore Girls revolves around the lives of Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). Set in the quaint fictional small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, the series focuses on the mother-daughter relationship between the protagonists, and the complications they experience as drama unfolds.

The perfect pick for a cozy night, Gilmore Girls' witty banter, quirky townsfolk, and small-town drama make for a relaxing and lighthearted viewing experience – as long as viewers don't get too invested in the emotional conflicts. The delightful series is a fan-favorite for a reason, with its thriving fanbase proving that there's enduring interest in the show that depicts all the messiness, love, and humor that can come with family.

Watch on Netflix

10 'Grace and Frankie' (2015 - 2022)

No. of Seasons: 7

Although it came to an end last April 2022, Grace and Frankie is the longest-running Netflix Original Series with seven seasons under its belt. Featuring a stellar ensemble class including the likes of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, and Sam Waterston, it is no wonder the series has earned thirteen Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

The series follows Grace Hanson (Fonda) and Frankie Bergstein (Tomlin), in the aftermath of their husbands leaving them for each other. Now, two women who can hardly stand one another find themselves not only having to start all over again in their 70s but having to do it all under one roof. Grace and Frankie is a touching ode to the power of friendships at any age and will certainly appeal to viewers both young and old.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Orange is the New Black' (2013 - 2019)

No. of Seasons: 7

Image via Netflix

Orange is the New Black is one of Netflix Original's most successful shows, scoring four Primetime Emmy Awards in its seven-season run. Based on the book by the same name, the show stars an ensemble class featuring Natasha Lyonne, Laura Prepon, Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, and Uzo Aduba, who won two Emmys for her role as Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in the series.

Among the best long-running series on Netflix, it centers around Piper Chapman (Schilling), a 30-something New Yorker who is sentenced to fifteen months in prison for a crime that she committed ten years earlier. Covering critical social issues such as sexual identity, mental illness, addiction, and transgender rights via a brilliantly delivered dramedy, it is easy to see why TIME named Orange is the New Black the most important TV show of the decade.

Orange is the New Black Release Date July 11, 2013 Creator Jenji Kohan Cast Taylor Schilling , Natasha Lyonne , Danielle Brooks , Selenis Leyva , Taryn Manning , Nick Sandow , Kate Mulgrew , Laura Prepon Seasons 7

Watch on Netflix

8 'Queer Eye' (2018 - )

No. of Seasons: 8

Queer Eye first graced our screens in 2003. Now, thanks to Netflix, the Fab Five are back and better than ever. The series is guaranteed to make you cry happy tears as Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and the iconic Jonathan Van Ness improve the lives of people all over Atlanta, helping them with everything from decorating their homes to reinventing their personal style and grooming routines.

This uplifting series has won the hearts of viewers around the world, with Queer Eye's most inspiring episodes showcasing the transformative power of genuine kindness and generosity. It's no surprise that the series has earned itself nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including the award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program for four years in a row.

Queer Eye Release Date February 7, 2018 Cast Antoni Porowski , Jonathan Van Ness , Karamo Brown , Tan France , Bobby Berk Seasons 4 Main Genre Reality TV

Watch on Netflix

7 'Dexter' (2006 - 2013)

No. of Seasons: 8

Image via Showtime

A show that would go on to redefine what was possible for crime dramas and antihero protagonists on television, Dexter blended its dark, heavy subject with the perfect mixture of comedy, mystery, and psychological elements to make for an enthralling television experience. The series follows Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, a forensic technician working for the Miami Police Department who lives a secret life as a serial killer, hunting down murderers who haven't received justice under the legal system.

Dexter helped lay the groundwork for shows like Breaking Bad and other crime dramas that focused on complicated protagonists filled with layers and are far from perfect vessels of morals. Part of what makes the series so deeply compelling and iconic to this day is Hall's legendary lead performance, balancing a likable demeanor with the bloodlust of a killer in a perfect leading role. Dexter as a series has a multitude of notable twists, turns, and revelations across the seven years it was on the air, leading to nearly 100 episodes worth of bloody, satisfying carnage. – Robert Lee

Watch on Netflix

6 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005 - 2014)

No. of Seasons: 9

Image via CBS

One of the most quintessential sitcoms of the 2000s and early 2010s, How I Met Your Mother told a classic story of a father recounting a story to his children of how he met their mother. Throughout the series, we see a wide variety of different relationships and circumstances coming together, all playing a part and having a role in how the final relationship ends up coming together. At the same time, there is frequent banter and comedic drama between the main group of friends at the center of it all, consisting of Ted, Marshall, Lily, Barney, and Robin.

The actual premise and setup behind How I Met Your Mother acts less as a core structure that the entire series adheres to, but instead as a jumping-off point for a variety of fun, quirky adventures with its iconic main cast. While certain aspects of the series have certainly aged poorly in recent years, it's difficult for any sitcom that has gone on for as long as this to not have a high number of exceptional moments and great laughs. – Robert Lee

Watch on Netflix

5 'Seinfeld' (1989 - 1998)

No. of Seasons: 9

Image via NBC

One of the most influential and beloved sitcoms and television series of all time, Seinfeld laid the groundwork for nearly every other major sitcom that would follow in its footsteps, becoming a legendary icon for television in the process. The series is very simple in its premise, simply following the everyday occurrences and awkward moments between a fictionalized Jerry Seinfeld and his main group of friends, including George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer.

Seinfeld's legacy and impact on television and comedy as a whole simply cannot be understated, as its structure and ability to weave together hilarious jokes and sequences is still felt nearly 25 years after it ended. Across nearly a decade and for over 175 episodes, the simple yet hilarious antics of Jerry and his friends delighted audiences and homes worldwide, and it's a testament to the show's quality that is still discussed and loved so many years later. – Robert Lee

Seinfeld Release Date July 5, 1989 Creator Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld Cast Jerry Seinfeld , Jason Alexander , Michael Richards , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Seasons 9 Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Blacklist' (2013 - 2023)

No. of Seasons: 10

Image via NBC

With the 10th season of The Blacklist having just premiered last year, it has undoubtedly become part of the long-running TV shows on Netflix. Originally premiering on NBC back in 2013, the beloved crime thriller is also available to stream on Netflix for both long-time fans and newcomers. The series centers around retired U.S. soldier Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a high-profile criminal who has now handed himself in to the FBI after years of evading capture. He informs the FBI that he has created a list of the world's most dangerous criminals over the course of his criminal career and offers to assist them in finding and apprehending them.

The intriguing character of Reddington and the chemistry between him and Elizabeth Keen (played by Megan Boone) make each episode an exciting one. The Blacklist masterfully mixes crime, suspense, and drama to keep viewers guessing with unexpected twists and turns throughout the series.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Walking Dead' (2010 - 2022)

No. of Seasons: 11

Image via AMC

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror show that centers on a group of survivors looking for a secure place to live following a zombie outbreak. They are guided by Sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln, who joins their struggle to keep their humanity intact in the face of unbelievable danger and hardship. The series investigates the effects of the post-apocalyptic landscape on human morals and social dynamics.

With 11 long seasons, The Walking Dead had a lot of time to develop its well-written characters. It's also renowned for its emotionally charged narrative and treatment of profound themes like leadership, trust and the human condition. Plus, the masterful use of makeup and special effects allowed the "walkers" to be frighteningly and realistically brought to life. Anyone who still hasn't seen it still has time to catch up before watching TWD's three spin-offs.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Archer' (2009 - 2023)

No. of Seasons: 13

Image via FX

One of the longest-running and most acclaimed adult animated series of all time, Archer follows the chaotic misadventures of secret agent Sterling Archer, acting as a satire and parody of other spy characters like James Bond. The mixture of reference-heavy jokes and constant in-your-face dialogue is complimented by the series' iconic main cast of characters who help out Archer on his various journies and missions across the world.

While it would be quick to assume that Archer would simply stick to its classic comedic parody roots throughout its entire runtime, the show was frequently able to shift its focus and evolve season by season. The series tells a wide variety of different stories and themes over the many years that it was on the air, kept in check by the always brilliant writing of the series as well as the iconic characters that seem to work in nearly any setting together. There is a good reason that the show is touted as one of the best adult animated series of all time. – Robert Lee

Watch on Netflix

1 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - )

No. of Seasons: 20

Image via ABC

You can always count on Shonda Rhimes to deliver season after season of award-winning drama. Her longest-running series, Grey's Anatomy, is currently up to its 20th season (with a March 14 premiere for the latest one). The Primetime Emmy Award-winning series follows the intense personal and professional lives of doctors at a Seattle hospital, including their personal drama, challenging cases, and complicated relationships.

One of the longest-running scripted American primetime television series' ever (and among the best longest series on Netflix), Grey's Anatomy is responsible for escalating the careers of actors like Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, and Katherine Heigl. In many ways, Grey's Anatomy created the blueprint for future medical drama TV shows. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that it's a series with a massive fanbase, with the influential medical drama having an irreplaceable spot in pop culture.

Grey's Anatomy Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Seasons 20 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The Best Shows on Netflix