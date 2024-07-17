The Big Picture First look at Dermot Mulroney’s psychological period thriller Long Shadows reveals a wild West vibe with an intriguing ensemble cast.

Mulroney stars as a former gunslinger turned mentor in a unique Western tale of revenge, love, and psychological trauma.

Directed by William Shockley with a talented cast like Jacqueline Bisset and Dominic Monaghan, Long Shadows promises to be a thrilling watch.

The first look at Dermot Mulroney’s psychological period thriller Long Shadows is out and it’s all things wild West. The film marks the feature directorial debut of veteran actor William Shockley and has an ensemble cast full of compelling performers. Revealed by Deadline, the new images set an intriguing tone to the feature with one showcasing Mulroney engaged with Blaine Maye in a deep conversation. It takes a sinister turn with another image featuring Jacqueline Bisset and Dominic Monaghan conspiring together. While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps, the story is billed as one of “love and vengeance.”

The feature follows Mulroney as a former outlaw gunslinger, Dallas Garrett, who has the wisdom of regret, and serves as a mentor to a young man trying to find his way in the world. The mentor-mentee aspect is rarely seen in a Western, so it’ll be interesting to see how this story shapes up. The synopsis reads,

When a young boy's mother and father are savagely murdered, he ages out of an orphanage intent on revenge, but the love of a girl and psychological trauma lead him down a mystifying path.

The Cast and Crew Behind ‘Long Shadows’

Image via Tiiu Loigu

Shockley well known for his screen presence in features like RoboCop, Showgirls, Far Heaven and more, is directing for a script he co-wrote with Grainger Hines (Lincoln, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) and Shelley Reid (Too Young the Hero, Rectify). Mulroney has an illustrious career spanning decades with credits like Zodiac, Insidious: Chapter 3, Scream VI, My Best Friend's Wedding, to name a few. He was last seen in Sony’s hit rom-com Anyone But You. With a prolific actor like him, the feature is going to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Accompanying him in the cast are Monaghan as Ned, Bisset as Vivian Villeré, Chris Mulkey as Roy Holt, Mike Markoff as Len Kasper, Ronnie Gene Blevins as Knox Weaver, and Grainger Hines as Wesley Tibbs. Also rounding off the cast are Jonathan Peacy, Nancy La Scala, Anthony Skordi as Father Giovanni Rossetti, Blaine as Marcus Dollar, and more. The feature is produced by Shockley, Hines, Tom Brady, Allen Gilmer, Tiiu Loigu, and Justin Kreinbrink under their Tiki Tāne Pictures. While Gilmer, Riki Rushing, and Matthew Shreder, serve as executive producers. A.J. Raitano serves as the cinematographer while Tommy Fields has composed the original score for the film.

Currently, no release date is set for Long Shadows, stay tuned to Collider for further updates, and check out the new images above.