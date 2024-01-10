American movies might not be known for their lengthy runtimes the same way Bollywood films are, but since the birth of Hollywood, plenty of filmmakers have tried their hand at making epics. Anything over 2.5 hours can seem daunting to some, and then once you start wading into 3+ hour-long territory, attention spans and bladders alike can become remarkably challenged.

However, some movies need a good deal of time to successfully tell their stories, and a good many long films do ultimately earn their epic runtimes. The following titles are among the longest-ever produced wholly or partly by American studios, excluding documentaries and certain experimental films that often push runtimes to incomprehensibly large sizes. These predominantly mainstream releases are ranked below, beginning with the long and ending with the longest.

10 'The Irishman' (2019)

209 minutes

Image via Netflix

Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making films with long runtimes, and neither is he a stranger to making films that are flat-out amazing. In the case of The Irishman, it’s both one of his longest and most ambitious movies to date, centering on an aging hitman who looks back on the life he’s led with remorse, particularly when it comes to his involvement in the infamous disappearance of union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Using some admittedly inconsistent de-aging effects, The Irishman spans decades while allowing various actors to portray their characters at different stages of their lives. It’s an epic gangster film that’s also a good deal more somber than many of the gangster movies Scorsese made earlier in his career, clocking in at just shy of 3.5 hours and telling an appropriately large-scale and devastating story in that time.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

212 minutes

Image via Loew's, Inc.

Hollywood went all out with making epics in the 1950s, and into the 1960s, too (though one of the all-time greats of the genre, Lawrence of Arabia, was a UK production), likely in response to television’s popularity making the act of going to the cinema less attractive. Few Hollywood epics can claim to be as large-scale and bombastically cinematic as Ben-Hur, which is one of the largest productions of its time as well as one of the most notably long.

Spanning just over three-and-a-half hours, Ben-Hur is a gripping revenge-themed adventure/drama movie about a man sold into slavery, and the lengths he goes to while seeking revenge against the man who wronged him and his family. The spectacle of Ben-Hur is grand enough to ensure that the film’s still one that can shock and awe an audience in all the best ways, being one epic that’s aged surprisingly well.

Ben-Hur Release Date November 18, 1959 Director William Wyler Cast Charlton Heston , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Martha Scott Rating G Runtime 212 minutes Main Genre Action

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Heaven's Gate' (1980)

217 minutes

Image via Partisan Productions

Standing as one of the longest Westerns of all time, Heaven’s Gate is a film that (arguably undeservedly) lives in infamy. It was director Michael Cimino’s follow-up to the immensely successful Vietnam War movie The Deer Hunter, which was also a lengthy and challenging movie, though perhaps Heaven’s Gate pushed things too far for some. The amount of negative press surrounding the movie likely didn’t help, either.

Heaven’s Gate aims to do a lot, even considering the amount of time it runs for. It’s broadly about a large-scale conflict between immigrants and wealth-hoarding cattle farmers, featuring a large cast of characters, many of whom have their own subplots and various other things going on. It can feel unwieldy, but the wild ambition of it all is admirable, and there are enough striking/memorable moments to make it worth watching at least once.

Watch on Hoopla

7 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

220 minutes

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Ten Commandments takes one of the best-known stories from the Bible and transforms it into a true epic, with this 1956 version also being noteworthy for marking the second time director Cecil B. DeMille made a film of this name (the first was in 1923). Broadly speaking, The Ten Commandments is the story of Moses, following how he was raised by a royal family from infancy and eventually fulfilled his destiny as the leader of the Hebrew people.

Biblical stories aren’t shy about getting rather huge in scope (especially something like Noah's Ark), so it feels fitting that The Ten Commandments is a grand production with a runtime that comes close to four hours. Its impressive size and attention to detail make it a film that’s easy to admire and get swept up in, regardless of how religious the viewer personally is.

The Ten Commandments Release Date October 5, 1956 Director Cecil B. DeMille Cast Charlton Heston , Yul Brynner , Anne Baxter , Edward G. Robinson , Yvonne De Carlo , Debra Paget Rating G Runtime 220 minutes Genres Drama , Adventure , Family

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

229 minutes

Image via Warner Bros.

With Once Upon a Time in America, there’s an argument to be made that Sergio Leone saved his best – or at least most ambitious – film for last. It ended up being the legendary Italian filmmaker’s swansong; a crime epic about childhood friends who become successful gangsters in adulthood, during the Prohibition era, only for ceaseless greed and cruelty to be their collective undoing as they grow older.

With its considerable runtime and numerous sequences that are uncompromisingly violent, it’s not the easiest movie to sit through, but it will impress those who feel up to watching it. Once Upon a Time in America contains one of Robert De Niro’s best and most complex performances, and is beautifully shot from start to finish, with such visuals only looking/feeling even more impressive when contrasted with Ennio Morricone’s remarkable and haunting score.

Once Upon a Time in America Release Date May 23, 1984 Director Sergio Leone Cast Robert De Niro , James Woods , Elizabeth McGovern , Joe Pesci , Burt Young , Tuesday Weld , Treat Williams Rating R Genres Crime

Watch on Plex

5 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

233 minutes

Image via Loew's Inc.

A film that to this day remains historically significant and controversial, seemingly in equal measure, Gone with the Wind was arguably the biggest film of its time, and an Oscar-winning epic that likely influenced all epics that followed in its wake. It combines melodrama, romance, and war genres into a single narrative that takes place during and after the American Civil War, predominantly focused on an explosive and tumultuous relationship.

By modern standards, Gone with the Wind can feel a bit all over the place, and its approach to exploring issues around race definitely makes the film feel like a product of its time. Yet it remains a movie that won acclaim and proved hugely successful at the box office, with it also standing to this day as one of the longest mainstream American movies ever made.

Gone With the Wind Release Date January 17, 1940 Director Victor Fleming , George Cukor , Sam Wood Cast Thomas Mitchell , Barbara O'Neil , Vivien Leigh , Evelyn Keyes , Ann Rutherford , George Reeves , Hattie McDaniel Rating G Runtime 238 minutes Genres Drama , Romance , War

Watch on Max

4 'Hamlet' (1996)

242 minutes

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Most film adaptations of Hamlet trim the lengthy William Shakespeare play down somewhat, though the 1996 adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh does no such thing, instead bravely telling the play’s entire story within the medium of film. Branagh also plays the titular character, and is one part of an immense cast that includes the likes of Julie Christie, Derek Jacobi, Kate Winslet, Judi Dench, Jack Lemmon, and even Robin Williams.

This take on Hamlet clocks in at just over four hours, standing as the most complete movie version of this epic and tragic tale about murder, betrayal, and revenge. It can feel like an exhausting watch at times, but given it’s the film adaptation of Hamlet that’s most true to the original text, it has immense merit and is worth checking out for anyone who likes film adaptations of Shakespeare’s works.

hamlet Release Date December 25, 1996 Director Kenneth Branagh Cast Riz Abbasi , Richard Attenborough , David Blair , Brian Blessed , Kenneth Branagh , Richard Briers Rating PG-13 Runtime 242

Watch on Tubi

3 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' (2021)

242 minutes

Image via Warner Bros.

Even the most diehard superhero fans might want to steer clear of 2017’s Justice League, which tried to do too much in too little time. 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, on the other hand, is a compelling and better-paced film with roughly the same premise, being the first (and now only) big team-up movie of the short-lived DCEU, which began in 2013 with Man of Steel and ended in 2023 with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

At least Zack Snyder’s Justice League exists, in all its wild ambition and thrilling messiness, in hindsight feeling like a better finale for this cinematic universe (so long as one ignores all the epilogue-type scenes that set up movies that’ll likely never happen). With an ambitious scale, lengthy runtime, and unique music choices, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is exhausting and impressive in equal measure, and stands as a truly epic superhero movie.

Watch on Max

2 'Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair' (2006)

247 minutes

Image via Miramax

Frustratingly, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is an alternate version of Quentin Tarantino’s two-part Kill Bill saga that’s only been screened a handful of times, and is currently impossible to obtain officially. As the title suggests, it takes both volumes and merges them into one movie, purportedly being more than just Vol. 1 followed by Vol. 2, with certain changes made to make it feel more coherent as a singular film.

As such, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair does officially exist, and has been screened occasionally before, but being able to watch it nowadays, or in the foreseeable future, feels like a pipe dream. Perhaps it wouldn’t change a great deal, and both the action-packed first volume and the more contemplative second volume can still be enjoyed by Tarantino’s fans, but it’s hard not to wish that this extended, one-volume version will one day see some sort of wider release.

Kill Bill Vol.1 and 2 can be watched on Roku

1 'Gettysburg' (1993)

254 minutes

Image via New Line Cinema

Gettysburg is an absolutely huge war film, and a remarkable achievement as far as epic movies go. It’s a movie that clocks in at well over four hours, depicting the historically significant Battle of Gettysburg on both an immensely huge scale and with a keen attention to detail, helping to demonstrate why it was one of the most important events of the American Civil War.

Viewers may be intimidated by such a runtime, and indeed, if they track down the director’s cut, they’ll be greeted with something that runs for a little over 4.5 hours. Gettysburg is a film that might well appeal more to history buffs than casual movie fans, as a result, though it’s hard to deny that as far as historical war movies go, they don’t get much bigger (or longer) than this.

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: The Best Movies of the 2020s So Far, Ranked