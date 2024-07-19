Getting into a long-running series can be pretty daunting, with the large episode count making fans wonder if it is worth the time commitment. Anime is also infamous for its long-running shows that span hundreds of episodes week after week. However, some of these shows are the most popular, with series like One Piece and Naruto being some of the most popular anime in the world.

With so many series sporting hundreds or thousands of episodes, some have stood out to make the overall experience worth it, even with so many episodes. However, this list will only look at anime that have somewhat made a name for themselves outside of Japan, as the majority of the longest anime are kids' shows like Sazea-San and Doraemon. This list will contain some of the longest anime popular in the West and put them head-to-head to see which stands out compared to the others.

10 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' (1998)

Total Episodes: 1177+

Image via Gallop

Having built an empire of one of the most popular franchises in the world, Yu-Gi-Oh! is more than just an anime; it is also a respected and massive card game. Contrary to popular belief, Yu-Gi-Oh! started as a manga, and its popularity grew into anime and card games. Currently, with ten seasons, the anime shows no sign of stopping, as the series has infinite possibilities.

Yu-Gi-Oh! presents a complex and intriguing battle system that easily hooks any fan with its monsters, engaging tactics, and dramatic battles. The show boasts fantastic characters and one of the best tournament arcs in anime, helping the series not just be a fun romp for kids but an entertaining series for all willing to dive into it. Yu-Gi-Oh! has become a juggernaut franchise, largely because of the anime and how it brings in fans to its unique and fun world.

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL

9 'Crayon Shin-chan' (1992)

Total Episodes: 1230+

Close

Crayon Shin-chan might not be too well-known in the West, but it does have a cult following, and in Japan, it's one of the biggest anime. Despite being a kid's show, Shin-chan is very crass and vulgar, with most of its jokes focusing on the naughty troublemaker Shinnosuke. The anime follows his daily antics as he causes trouble everywhere he goes, leading to hilarious encounters.

The comedy may not be for everyone, but it does appeal to those accustomed to Japanese humor as it explores the mischievous adventures of a kid with too much free time. However, the anime does come with some impressive praise, as Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of Chainsaw Man, listed it as one of his favorite anime of 2023. Crayon Shin-chan is a fun time that features famous actors and a nostalgic feeling, even for those who didn't grow up with it.

8 'Case Closed' (1996)

Total Episodes: 1128+