It will always be a titanic task to capture the life and work of a human being and encapsulate it in a single film. Thankfully, though, many filmmakers have tried their hands at this over the years. When successful, good biopics can be some of the most interesting movies one can find.

Even if you only choose to focus on the most noteworthy aspects of your subject's life, it's hard to capture their whole essence in a biopic of traditional length. So, some movies have opted for a much longer runtime, from Lawrence of Arabia to Oppenheimer, allowing for a better grasp of the subject matter.

10 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013) — 3h

The legendary auteur Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making particularly long character studies, but The Wolf of Wall Street is definitely one of his lengthiest. The story of Jordan Belfort's rise from small-time stockbroker to hyper-wealthy crook, it's one of the director's most highly acclaimed modern outings.

The film consists of no less than three hours of pure excess, high energy, and immorality. Counterbalance this with a highly nuanced script that depicts the complexities of Belfort's journey and success, and you get a movie as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

9 'Oppenheimer' (2023) — 3h

Christopher Nolan's most recent work is already being hailed as one of his best and for good reason. Oppenheimer is the pinnacle of the director's career, using all the skills that he's garnered as a storyteller to show the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement with the creation of the atomic bomb.

You feel the full three hours Oppenheimer runs for (making it the longest installment in Nolan's filmography), but there isn't a single dead spot in that duration. Every second of the movie is as compelling as the last and every bit as essential in making it such a hard-hitting experience.

8 'Gandhi' (1982) — 3h 11m

Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Richard Attenborough's Gandhi is the director's ambitious attempt at retelling the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the lawyer who became the leader of the Indian revolts against British rule.

Gandhi is just as in-depth and detailed a look at its titular character's life as you'd expect from its director. The film is one of the most towering cinematic achievements of the 20th century, making even the grandest of sequences feel intimate and deeply poignant.

7 'Nixon' (1995) — 3h 12m

Oliver Stone has made a number of fantastic biopics, perfecting a formula that no other director does quite like him. Nixon is one of his most interesting works, depicting the life of former U.S. President Richard Nixon from early childhood to his controversial presidency.

The film, as you'd expect, mainly revolves around the Watergate scandal but also makes great use of its over three hours of runtime to paint a layered, fascinating portrait of a man with a troubled, lonely life. If you're looking to learn more about this essential figure in American history, Stone's film is the way to go.

6 'The Right Stuff' (1983) — 3h 13m

Cleverly weaving an engaging web of stories out of an ensemble of rich and compelling real-life characters, Philip Kaufman's The Right Stuff is a historical epic that deserves much more praise than it gets nowadays. It's about the development of the U.S.'s space program, a story that it tells quite electrifyingly.

The Right Stuff tells a story so complex and full of important events and people that it's hard to imagine how it could have been any shorter. It's good that it wasn't, too: It packs thrills, laughs, and an absorbing story into every minute of its runtime.

5 'Malcolm X' (1992) — 3h 22m

Starring Denzel Washington in the career-defining powerhouse performance that absolutely should have gotten him an Oscar, Malcolm X is a riveting drama about the controversial and profoundly influential Black Nationalist leader of the same name, from his early life of crime, his activism, to his eventual assassination.

In what many argue is his best film, Spike Lee captures every bit of the complexity, moral ambiguities, and most notable moments of his subject's life. It's such an engrossing historical epic that its daunting length goes by in a flash.

4 'The Irishman' (2019) — 3h 30m

With his career having reached the peak of its maturity, Scorsese made a long-awaited return to the gangster genre with The Irishman. In it, he tells a story spanning many decades and storylines about Frank Sheeran and his relationship with the Buffalino crime family and his close friend Jimmy Hoffa.

Scorsese's longest narrative feature, The Irishman,earns every moment of its three-and-a-half-hour runtime. It tells its story like a spellbinding character drama full of twists and standout moments, with some of the most provocative themes of Scorsese's later work.

3 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962) — 3h 42m

One of the most ambitious biopics ever made and still considered one of the greatest films of all time, Lawrence of Arabia recounts the military career of T.E. Lawrence, the controversial English officer who united and led the Arab tribes during World War I to fight the Turks.

Of course, it would be best to watch the movie in a theater to fully appreciate it, but you can perfectly absorb and admire the brilliance of David Lean's staggering epic from whatever screen you can find. It may be long, but it's one of the most thoroughly entertaining experiences ever to grace the silver screen.

2 'Dances With Wolves' (Director's Cut) (1990) — 3h 56m

Kevin Costner's seminal modern Western Dances With Wolves was surprisingly the actor's debut as a director, proving that he had just as much talent behind the camera as he did in front of it. It's the story of Lt. John Dunbar, who begins questioning his purpose when he engages with a Sioux settlement on a remote assignment during the American Civil War.

A sweeping historical epic the likes of which you don't really see nowadays, Dances With Wolves holds incredible emotional potency and some truly fascinating themes. It's an enrapturing experience from beginning to end, no matter its potentially intimidating length.

1 'Napoleon' (1927) — 5h 30m

Originally envisioned by its visionary director Abel Gance as the first in a series of six massive silent films, Napoleon employs over five hours to show the legendary French general's youth and early military career. It's one of the most interesting and astonishing achievements in cinematic history, let alone of the time in which it was made.

Gance's dream of using a medium still in its infancy to tell vast, jaw-dropping stories came true with Napoleon, which is far and away the lengthiest biopic ever made. Even without telling the whole story of Napoléon Bonaparte and his career, it's incredible how the filmmaking team captured the essence of such a complex figure in such an amazing runtime.

