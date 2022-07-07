Traditionally, a movie is the kind of entertainment you can watch in an afternoon. Two, maybe three hours if it's an epic, and you're done. TV shows are more widely thought of as the kind of visual stories that can take weeks or months to finish - even when binging - and years if the show's watched while it's on the air.

There are numerous films that buck tradition by being part of a wider series, though, with some series having multiple installments that are released over years or even decades. Many of the longest of these give long-running TV shows a run for their money. The following eight are ranked from long to longest, but aren't objectively the longest of all time; just among the longest. All are worth exploring for viewers who like getting immersed in a long-running, cinematic storyline. Additionally, because many of these film series' haven't concluded yet, the number of films within each always could change dramatically within the coming years or decades.

'Star Wars' (1977-2019) - 12 films

The Star Wars series has had 12 feature films in roughly 40 years: three trilogies tied to the Skywalker family, two live-action anthology films, and one animated theatrical release in 2008. That barely cracks the surface of all things Star Wars, though, thanks to TV movies, video games, animated shows, live-action shows, and novels (some which are canon; some aren't) that also contribute to the Star Wars world and its stories.

It's a gargantuan franchise, and even if a viewer was to only focus on the films, 12 is still a pretty high number (and there are sure to be more in the coming years, whether they're related to the Skywalker family or not).

'Gamera' (1965-2006) - 12 films

As a series, Gamera stands in the shadow of the Godzilla series. This is partly due to it having fewer films, having started a decade after the Godzilla franchise made its debut (hence being seen as a copycat series by some), and also due to it having had its last film released in 2006, with no word on when (or even if) we'll be able to see our favorite giant flying turtle/guardian of Earth again on the big screen. On the other hand, Godzilla has had both American films and a Japanese film featuring him since 2006.

Gamera is a worthy series, though, and far from just a Godzilla knock-off. Most notably, three of the series' 12 films - all made in the 1990s, and comprising what's been called the Heisei Trilogy - are some of the best giant monster movies of all time.

'The Mummy' (1932-2017) - 19 films

The Mummy series might not have the most film entries at a still respectable 19, but it can count itself among the longest-running franchises. With 85 years between the very first Mummy film and the most recent one, it's unlikely that anyone who saw The Mummy in theaters in 1932 was also able to see 2017's The Mummy in theaters.

Maybe it's appropriate that a series about an ancient, undead, potentially immortal mummy will outlive us all. Still, 2017's notorious The Mummy film (starring the usually reliable Tom Cruise) has not only impacted the potential for more Mummy movies but the potential for more modern Universal Monster movies, as that film was supposed to kick off a brand new cinematic universe, had it been a success.

'James Bond' (1962-2021) - 27 films

The James Bond series has endured for six decades now and shows no sign of stopping any time soon. It's a cleverly devised series, as it maintains various tropes, characters, and formulas throughout all films, but has the freedom to cast a new actor in the lead role when needed, as well as the potential to push the series in various directions when it comes to tone and even genre.

It's why the often silly Roger Moore films can stand alongside the grittier, Jason Bourne-esque Daniel Craig movies. It's accepted that both approaches are James Bond, but each represents a different flavor of the series, in a way. While it's led to some pretty bad James Bond movies and a few creative misfires, it at least always has a way to bounce back or redefine itself as a series, which might be the key to its enduring legacy and popularity over numerous generations.

'Zatoichi' (1962-2010) - 28 films

The Zatoichi series follows a blind masseuse who's also a skilled swordsman and his various adventures in Japan during the first half of the 1800s. 26 films starred Shintaro Katsu, with two films made in 2003 and 2010, each respectively featuring a different actor in the lead role (Katsu was so great that neither felt quite right).

On top of that, there was also a Zatoichi TVshow starring Katsu that went for about 100 episodes, so the character is a hugely popular and prolific one. What's amazing about the film series at least is how it generally stays so engaging whilst also having each movie follow a relatively distinct formula. There's always good action, well-executed comedic relief, Katsu's charisma, and beautiful Japanese scenery to fall back on, even in the series' lesser entries.

'The Marvel Cinematic Universe' (2008-2022) - 29 films

With 29 films in just 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the fastest-growing (and the most popular) film series at this moment in time. Burnout and audience fatigue could well be on the horizon, but if not, it's possible that within a decade or so, the MCU might end up the biggest film series of all time, at least at its current rate of growth.

This isn't even factoring in the numerous TV shows that are being released to Disney+, starting in 2021. There's a lot to watch, and given the MCU is much younger than many comparably-sized film series', it already feels like a behemoth that just keeps growing. Still, the first decade of the MCU was concluded excellently with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so hopefully there are things on the horizon that the series as a whole is currently working towards.

'Godzilla' (1954-2021) - 40 films

Funnily enough, the Godzilla series can be compared to the James Bond series, when exploring why each is so successful. Like James Bond, the Godzilla series has room to change, grow, and mix up various tones and storylines within the one series, whilst retaining similar characters, plots, and various tropes and trademarks that fans would expect to see.

In each franchise, some entries are silly and more comedic, and others get a little more violent, dark, and intense. With Godzilla specifically, some films prioritize fantasy, some are science-fiction heavy, some are horror movies, some focus on action, and some are a little bit of everything. It's also been a longer-running film series and has more entries than James Bond, so yes, Godzilla could definitely defeat James Bond in a one-on-one fight; no question. Forget Godzilla Vs. Kong; give us Godzilla Vs. Bond!

'Otoko wa Tsurai yo (It's Tough Being a Man)' (1969-2019) - 50 films

The Otoko wa Tsurai yo (or It's Tough Being a Man) series stands as the rare film series that reached the milestone of 50 movies. And impressively, it did so over 50 years, too, with all but the final film featuring Kiyoshi Atsumi as the lead character, Tora-san, a lovable yet flawed bachelor who could never properly settle down with a romantic partner, no matter how hard he tried.

He sadly passed away in the late 1990s, leaving the series without a proper conclusion. But for the 50th anniversary of the first film, a final, 50th film was made in 2019, and it's one of the best Japanese films in recent memory. Serving as a tribute for both Atsumi and his character, it celebrates the monumental, funny, sad, consistently entertaining Japanese film series that's unfortunately criminally underrated outside of Japan.

