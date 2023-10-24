Just about any time a movie exceeds 2.5 hours in length, it will inevitably start some sort of runtime-related discourse, because time is precious and movies can sometimes feel overlong. Certain movies earn long runtimes more than others, and certain genres feel more well-suited to generally longer runtimes. For example, lengthy fantasy movies hovering around three hours have been quite popular, whereas animated movies rarely get quite that long.

Some decades ago, epic movies were popular around the same time musicals were, and as such, some musicals had notably epic lengths. The following musical movies are some of the longest of all time, with many (though not all) released around the middle of the 20th century. These films are ranked below, starting with the long and finishing with the longest. Also, while some Bollywood films are longer than those listed below and feature musical numbers, they tend to mix genres so much that calling them musicals undersells their ambition, so more traditional/standard musicals will be focused on here.

10 'New York, New York' (1977)

Runtime: 163 Minutes

Martin Scorsese's no stranger to long runtimes, and it's to the point where New York, New York's 163 minutes still isn't enough for it to crack his top 10 longest. Martin Scorsese's also no stranger to exploring disturbed, troubled characters, and that's what he does here with the character of Jimmy Doyle, played by Robert De Niro.

Doyle, a saxophone player, meets a singer named Francine (Liza Minnelli), with the two falling in love but then finding their relationship continually rocky and tense. It's a long movie that feels even longer because De Niro's character is intentionally abrasive and heavily flawed, making New York, New York an odd film; something of a feel-bad musical that is nevertheless interesting to unpack, even if it's not much fun to watch.

9 'Paint Your Wagon' (1969)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Runtime: 164 Minutes

Clint Eastwood's involvement in a Western is usually a good thing, as he can oftentimes be relied on to excel within this genre while playing believably Old West-style characters. He's appeared in plenty of great ones (directed some, too), but unfortunately, Paint Your Wagoncan't be counted among such winners.

Paint Your Wagon is simultaneously a Western, a musical, and a romance film that revolves around two men sharing the same woman while taking part in the California gold rush. It doesn't really work as any of those things, and is sometimes unintentionally funny, and sometimes very boring, but no one can deny that it is very, very, very long.

8 'The Happiest Millionaire' (1967)

Image via Buena Vista Distribution

Runtime: 169 Minutes

The Happiest Millionaire really doesn't feel like it has to clock in at just 11 minutes shy of three hours. It's a live-action Disney production about an aging millionaire and his already strange family life that becomes even more unpredictable when an endlessly optimistic Irish immigrant begins working as his butler.

It's not the worst musical of all time by any means, but its bloated length and expensive production may have meant it played a part in this sort of grand, old-fashioned musical going out of fashion. Perhaps movies specifically like The Happiest Millionaire aren't missed too dearly, but who knows what other musicals could have been made had the genre remained in fashion longer.

7 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

Runtime: 170 Minutes

It's easy to call My Fair Lady one of the most successful (and best) musicals of all time, as it won eight Oscars including Best Picture. It revolves around a wager one upper-class man makes where he claims to be able to take a lower-class woman (working as a flower girl) and transform her into a member of high society.

The story in My Fair Lady feels a little uncomfortable nowadays; perhaps a remake would do this one some good. But on the other hand, it is going for an old-fashioned feel, and is likely at least somewhat self-aware about what this kind of narrative is. Also helping things out is the fact My Fair Lady is very well-made and quite entertaining in parts, for the most part earning its remarkable length.

6 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

Runtime: 174 Minutes

Few movies from the 1960s have the sort of classic status The Sound of Music continues to hold to this day. It tells the story of a young woman who's tasked with being a governess at the home of a wealthy widow, and while there, she develops a strong bond with his children and eventually finds herself falling in love with the family patriarch himself.

It's packed with iconic songs and memorable imagery, standing as not only one of the longest musicals of all time, but also one of the most beloved. Those who don't count themselves as big musical fans may not love The Sound of Music, but it's the kind of ambitious and large-scale film that is at least easy to appreciate.

5 'Star!' (1968)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Runtime: 176 Minutes

Three years on from The Sound of Music, and four years on from the similarly popularMary Poppins, Julie Andrews continued her run of appearing in ambitious musicals by starring in the appropriately titled Star! At this stage of her career, no one could argue Andrews was anything but.

That being said, Star! didn't take off in quite the same way as those aforementioned musicals, and is instead more of an unknown film, though its plot about a performer sacrificing aspects of her life to achieve stardom should feel familiar to most musical fans. It was a huge production but underwhelmed financially, being another big musical that helped bring about the end of big musicals.

4 'A Star Is Born' (1954)

Runtime: 176 Minutes

14 years before Star!, a star was born in 1954's A Star Is Born, which updated the 1937 film of the same name by focusing on musicians rather than actors. Otherwise, the narrative is familiar, given it follows two people in love - one whose career is on the rise, and the other whose popularity is plummeting - which itself was retold in films of the same name released in 1976 and then 2018.

RELATED: Every Version of 'A Star is Born', Ranked From Worst to Best

This version of A Star Is Born is the longest, and it might also be the best, being an undisputed classic of the 1950s and a powerfully made film overall. Its lead performances by Judy Garland and James Mason are also staggering, with the heartfelt and tragic story shining through and having an impact here, no matter how many times it's been told and retold.

3 'Fiddler on the Roof' (1971)

Runtime: 179 Minutes

Okay, for all the talk about big musicals waning in popularity from the late 1960s onwards, Fiddler on the Roof does admittedly serve as an outlier. This one was released at the beginning of the 1970s, and was a hugely successful adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, grossing more than nine times its $9 million budget at the box office.

It has a large cast of characters and an ambitious story, revolving around a family maintaining positivity and tradition all the while facing the challenges that come with living life in Russia during the early years of the 20th century. It stands as an example of how to adapt a stage musical to the screen well, and earns its almost three-hour runtime.

2 'Camelot' (1967)

Image via Warner Bros.-Seven Arts

Runtime: 179 Minutes

Camelot takes the characters and stories linked to King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and gives them a musical makeover. As people may be more used to seeing the kind of tale play out in a more traditional fantasy film style (or as a comedic farce, as is the case with Monty Python's Holy Grail), Camelot stands out.

It's a movie that feels pretty bizarre by modern standards, but the feverish colors and wild stylistic decisions might also help make Camelot feel weirdly engrossing when watched today. Anyone with three hours to spare who feels cautiously optimistic about enjoying an epic-length mash-up of fantasy and musical might want to give it a shot.

1 'The Great Ziegfeld' (1936)

Runtime: 185 Minutes

Regrettably, The Great Ziegfeld cannot count itself as one of the greatest biopics of all time, nor can it be labeled a particularly great musical. However, in telling the life story of Flo Ziegfeld and his dominance over Broadway during the early 20th century, The Great Ziegfeld is potentially able to label itself the longest traditional movie musical of all time.

It's all quite tedious to sit through, though a few sequences here and there can be appreciated for their scope and ambition. Regardless of how it holds up today, The Great Ziegfeld was widely liked upon release, as it ended up being nominated for seven Oscars and won three, including Best Picture.

