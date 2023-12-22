The Big Picture Italian director Lina Wertmüller holds the Guinness World Record for the longest film title, with 179 characters.

Her films are known for their unconventional and poetic titles that capture the setting and emotions.

While difficult to find on popular streaming platforms, several of Wertmüller's films are available for free on lesser-known streaming platforms.

You’ve heard of Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb and Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, but even those titles are nothing compared to the verbosity found within those of the legendary Italian director Lina Wertmüller, the current holder of the Guinness World Record for longest title for a film. The film in question? You might want to take a deep breath… 1978’s Un Fatto Di Sangue Nel Comune Di Siculiana Fra Due Uomini Per Causa Di Una Vedova. Si Sospettano Moventi Politici. Amore-Morte-Shimmy. Lugano Belle. Tarantelle. Tarallucci E Vino. Those words (actually five sentences) amount to 179 characters, roughly translating to A Bloody Affair in the Municipality of Sicily Between Two Men Due to a Widow. Political Motives Are Suspected. Love-Death-Shimmy. Lugano Beautiful. Tarantellas. Tarallucci and Wine. Internationally, it was known as Blood Feud, or even more simply, Revenge.

What Is 'Blood Feud' About?

Blood Feud (as we will be referring to it within this article for everyone’s sake) stars Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni, and Giancarlo Giannini, three titans at the peak of the Italian film industry, as they navigate the political pitfalls of 1920, Sicily, a world in which fascism is on the rise. Loren, in an unsurprisingly incredible showcase of talent from the first person to bag an Oscar through a foreign-language performance, plays the widow, who’s sworn revenge on the man who killed her husband and caused her a miscarriage that same day. In doing so, she becomes reunited with her A Special Day co-star Mastroianni in the form of Spallone, a shabby socialist hellbent on expressing his ideology every chance he gets. She falls in love with Spallone, only to double down by questionably falling in love with Giannini’s Nick (her late husband’s New York City prohibition-era mafioso cousin). The gangster, the widow, and the socialist, what could go wrong? It’s safe to say that this one lives up to the insanity its title suggests.

Wertmüller’s Films Are Known for Their Ridiculous Titles

You could say that the title gives too much away, but you could also say its length wittily gives you everything you need to know about the film and what it offers, making it a great bit of unconventional marketing. Those more familiar with Wertmüller’s work won’t be as surprised. While her titles often get shortened when distributed across the international market, the originals consistently offer a poetic snapshot of both the setting she’s trying to bring to life and the feelings she’s attempting to portray. Two of her most well-known films are Love & Anarchy and Swept Away (both starring Giannini and Mariangela Melato). The true titles? Film of Love and Anarchy, or Rather: This Morning at 10, in Via dei Fiori, in the Well-Known Brothel… and Swept Away… by an Unusual Destination in the Blue Sea of August. Swept Away was actually remade by Guy Ritchie in 2002, even if its shortened title proved far less poetic.

Clearly, Wertmüller always kept her international audience in mind and ensured that her magnificent titles could be shortened, which is no wonder, given her roaring success in becoming the first female Best Director nominee at the Oscars, all the way back in 1976. It’s safe to say that the Academy would have had a lot more trouble keeping the runtime of its telecast down if the presenters had a mouthful like that to deal with. While Wertmüller’s works are criminally difficult to find on everyday streaming platforms, American residents should count themselves lucky for the fact that several can be found on some of the more unsung streaming platforms, available without charge, proving that some of the best things in life are in fact free.

Blood Feud is available to stream on Shout! TV in the U.S.

