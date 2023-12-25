More than any other year in recent memory, 2023 became a proving ground for just how extensive and long runtimes can be, with a number of the biggest movies of the year all having gargantuan runtimes. While it can be a more arduous task for the filmmakers, there can be a lot of benefits to such an extended runtime, making long movies some of the most memorable out there. These benefits include allowing more time to flesh out the story and characters, or simply having just a few more stand-out sequences to impact the audience.

While these runtimes may be too long for those not wanting to sit down in a theater for such an extended period, the modern conveniences of streaming allow people to watch these long experiences at their leisure. Also, it is a hallmark for exceptional films of long length to have an uncanny ability to whisk away its audiences into its world, making such long periods pass by without a second's thought. For those who were looking for such monumental and extended films of this caliber, 2023 was a year that delivered quite like no other.

10 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Runtime: 155 Minutes

The fifth and final installment in the iconic Indiana Jones series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Indy picking up the mantle once again, navigating a world that is ever evolving around him. When a villainous figure from Indy's past reappears and begins embarking on his dangerous scheme to rule the world, Indy must come together to stop him and solve the mystery behind an ancient powerful artifact. He is joined by his goddaughter Helena as they travel across the world on Indy's most dangerous mission yet.

The Indiana Jones series has been no stranger to longer runtimes, with each previous entry usually clocking in around the 2-hour mark. However, Dial of Destiny makes the most out of its finale status, being the longest film in the series by nearly 30 minutes, following the trend of extended and longer blockbuster experiences in recent years. Part of how Dial of Destiny earns this increased runtime is its numerous differing locals and action setpieces that it travels to, allowing for more variety and changes thanks to this runtime extension.

9 'The Wandering Earth II' (2023)

Runtime: 173 Minutes

One of the biggest and most notable blockbusters to come out of China in recent memory, The Wandering Earth II continues the story of the previous film, following a future where humanity built engines on the surface of the Earth to transport it across the universe. However, the quests and challenges that come from universal travel prove themselves to be much more tenuous to an ever-adjusting humanity, as they once again are forced into a race against time for the safety of the entire human race.

China has continuously been ramping up its game when it comes to massive budgeted blockbusters, a trend that continues in The Wandering Earth II, as seen with its gargantuan nearly 3-hour runtime. This makes it nearly 50 minutes longer than the previous film's runtime, while still being able to deliver amazingly high-budgeted action setpieces consistently throughout its extended runtime. The film continues the great strives and innovations made in terms of Chinese blockbuster filmmaking and is a sign of more exceptional groundbreaking works to come.

8 'Napoleon' (2023)

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Napoleon is a massive historical epic by legendary director Ridley Scott that follows the rise and fall of the infamous French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte (played by Joaquin Phoenix). From his initially humble origins to his ruthless climb to the title of emperor, Napoleon proved himself to lead one of the most volatile and unpredictable lives of his era, as he is viewed more and more as a brute by his contemporaries. At the same time, however, his goals always find themselves leading back to his one true love, his wife Josephine (played by Vanessa Kirby).

Scott has released numerous films that tout exceptionally long runtimes over the years, spanning from earlier historical epic successes like Gladiator to his newer works such as House of Gucci. However, Napoleon's runtime secures its spot as one of Scott's longest films, thanks in part to its in-depth analysis and exploration of Napoleon's entire life as a successful general and emperor. While the film already went into great detail and depth with its 2-and-a-half-hour runtime, Scott's proposed Director's Cut of the film will supposedly be even longer, reaching over 4 hours in length.

7 'Jawan' (2023)

Runtime: 169 Minutes

One of the many recent exceptional action blockbusters to come from India, Jawan follows the story of a prison warden, driven by a personal vendetta made years ago to enact an unbelievable scheme. He recruits a number of his prison's most dangerous and infamous inmates to commit several outrageous crimes so that light will be shed upon corruption within his prison and city. However, his plan fails to go off without a hitch, and the past begins to catch up with him, leading him to an unexpected reunion with someone he wronged in the past.

Indian filmmaking has always had the tendency to make use of massive runtimes to maximize and fully delve into its characters and unforgettable setpieces to create a full-on cinematic event. This trend continues with Jawan, which was able to make use of these exceptional traits to become one of the most successful Indian films at the domestic box office. Its ability as an international blockbuster to be able to compete and go toe-to-toe with U.S. blockbusters is a testament to just how much Indian filmmaking has grown, and how well the film's style engrossed audiences worldwide.

6 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (2023)

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Acting as a prequel to the original worldwide phenomenon YA series, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow, 64 years before he becomes president of Panem. Looking to rise up the ranks in the capitol, Snow is required to act as a tutor to District 12's female tribute for the 10th Hunger Games, Lucy Gray Baird. He makes sure to do everything in his power to help her before the games begin, although soon enough the two begin to form an undeniable bond that goes beyond the limits of the game.

The Hunger Games franchise has always been famous for its longer runtimes, with each film in the series having runtimes above 2 hours, yet The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes breaks new ground as the longest in the franchise. Part of why this film's length is so long in comparison to the others is just how much more depth in detail it goes into all the events surrounding the games themselves. Even when the games end in the film, there is still an entire pivotal act left where all the characters navigate and coexist after the events of the games.

5 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' (2023)

Runtime: 164 Minutes

The latest film in the iconic espionage action franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sees Ethan Hunt on his most dangerous mission yet, as he and his team track down the location of a deadly artificial intelligence. The AI proves itself to be a key to controlling the future and the fate of the world, so Ethan and his team must do everything they can to make sure it doesn't fall into the wrong hands. Things soon get more dangerous when a terrifying figure from Ethan's past returns, seemingly working for the AI entity itself.

With every Mission: Impossible film seemingly ramping up the stakes, action, and stuntwork, it would make sense that they would subsequently ramp up the runtime to account for such increased action. Dead Reckoning Part One beat out the previous entry, Fallout, to become the longest entry in the franchise by over 15 minutes, allowing even more time for high-octane stunts and beautiful action sequences. This is all on top of the fact that this is only the first half of a two-part finale, with the second part possibly being even longer and even more action-packed.

4 'Beau is Afraid' (2023)

Runtime: 179 Minutes

The latest film by modern-day horror auteur Ari Aster, Beau is Afraid is a wild psychological horror comedy that follows the story of Beau, an incredibly paranoid man who embarks on a journey to return home to his mother. On his quest, he encounters a number of strange and increasingly bewildering characters, having to navigate and circumvent each situation safely and securely so that he can finally return home.

It's rare for comedy movies to have such massive runtimes, yet because of the tone and type of story being told in Beau is Afraid, the extended runtime only further adds to the chaos and the comedy throughout. The film acts less as a standard straight-line story from beginning to end, and more of a collection of different distinct arcs and adventures that Beau traverses with increasing confusion and terror. However, this all works in tandem with each other to make for one of the most enthralling and hilarious finales in a comedy movie in recent memory.

3 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Runtime: 170 Minutes

The current final chapter for the world's greatest assassin, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees John attempting to finally defeat The High Table once and for all, as the price on his head continues to rise. In order to finally earn his freedom, John travels across the world in order to set up the pieces to fight for his freedom. In the process, he has to face off against both terrifying new assassins and powerful old friends turned foes.

Each film in the John Wick franchise has made it a point to increase the stakes and quality of action with each subsequent entry, an effort that has made each entry longer and more energetic than the last. Chapter 4 beats out the runtime of the previous entry, Chapter 3 - Parabellum, by nearly 40 minutes, accomplished by Chapter 4's numerous iconic setpieces and locations, as John's journey truly traverses the entire globe. The result is a film that manages to have some of the best and most memorable action sequences in the entire series, continuing to deliver as one of the best modern action franchises.

2 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

Runtime: 206 Minutes

Killers of the Flower Moon sees 1920s Oklahoma in a town created on Osage Nation land, where after oil was discovered on the land, the Osage tribe was able to thrive financially as a result. However, where there are large sums of money, there is also corruption and greed, as the Osage people find themselves the victims of a mass murder spree one by one, as people attempt to take their riches by any means necessary. However, when the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery behind the murders, it soon becomes a scramble to come out the other side unscathed.

Martin Scorsese has always had the tendency to have massive unbelievable runtimes attributed to his more modern filmmaking ventures, with Killers of the Flower Moon being no exception. While the film isn't the longest film in his filmography, being beaten out only by The Irishman, the film still has a gargantuan 3+ hour run time that makes every minute count in telling its powerful and heartbreaking story. It takes the filmmaking prowess of a master to have such a massive runtime go by while barely feeling its length, yet it's a feat that Scorsese continuously proves is possible with his films.

1 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Runtime: 181 Minutes

One of the biggest blockbusters of the year also happens to be one of its longest, as Oppenheimer continues director Christopher Nolan's trend of massive runtimes in his films. The film follows the expansive life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, going back and forth between his time during the development of the atomic bomb during World War II and his life afterward and subsequent government trial. The film uses every part of his life's story in able to paint a greater picture not only of the man but his forever-lasting impact that still effects the world to this day.

For such a pivotal and important figure in modern mankind's history as Oppenheimer, the film makes expect use of its runtime in order to fully explore every aspect surrounding his life and actions. However, while many other biopics have had massive runtimes, part of what makes Oppenheimer such as resounding success and achievement in filmmaking is its pitch-perfect pacing and sequence of events. The film is exhilarating to watch for nearly its entire runtime, which is a massive accomplishment because, unlike its many contemporaries, the film is primarily dialogue-focused.

