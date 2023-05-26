Crime shows have been a mainstay in the primetime TV circuit for decades. They often come in the form of procedurals that fans of the genre can watch at leisure. While most have overarching storylines, the beauty is that they can be watched out of order, any time, and never get stale or fail to make sense.

Some of the best crime shows on television have aired for quite some time. Without counting non-scripted dramatic series, like America’s Most Wanted and Cops, as well as series outside of American TV, like the Scottish detective series Taggart that aired for 27 seasons from 1985 through 2010, British series Heartbeat (18 seasons), and Midsomer Murders (23 seasons), there are compelling crime shows and police procedurals that rank among the longest running.

15 'Columbo' (1968-1978, 1989-2003)

10 seasons

Image via NBC

A classic crime procedural, Columbo tells the story of the titular protagonist, Lt. Frank Columbo, a homicide detective with the LAPD, who solves brutal, covert, and complex murder cases in and around the city of Los Angeles. Played by Peter Falk in a remarkable performance, Columbo is known for his shrewd mind and exceptional observation skills, and became synonymous with his trademark raincoat, unassuming demeanor, love of chili, and the catchphrase “Just one more question.”

Often considered a timeless classic, Columbo is known for popularizing the inverted detective story format, where the narrative focuses on “howcatchem,” rather than the regular whodunit format. In its three-decade run, Columbo set a benchmark for detective mystery procedurals, with the protagonist’s character design becoming an inspiration for future shows and their protagonists. The series earned 13 Emmys and two Golden Globes, with Falk earning several Emmys for his performance that made the character iconic. — Maddie P

Columbo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 15, 1971 Cast Peter Falk , Mike Lally , John Finnegan Seasons 7

14 'The X-Files' (1993-2002, 2016)

11 seasons

Image via Fox

More than three decades later, The X-Files remains an iconic procedural series and comparable to no other. Focusing more on hard sci-fi and inexplicable events, the series follows FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who work together to investigate unsolved, complicated cases, where Mulder leans on his belief in the paranormal, while Scully relies on her scientific approach. Inspired by classic television shows like The Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks, and Tales from the Darkside, The X-Files features suspense, horror, speculative fiction, conspiracy theories, extra-terrestrial life, and mythopoeia.

The 12-season-long series became popular for its gripping narrative on unconventional sci-fi topics in a crime procedural format, becoming a cult series, and spawning a massive franchise that includes spin-off shows, films, and merchandise. The X-Files earned a slew of awards, and Anderson and Duchovny’s portrayal made Mulder and Scully household names in the 90s, in what became their breakout roles. — Maddie P

13 'NYPD Blue' (1993-2005)

12 seasons

Image Via ABC

This 90s crime procedural was most popular for being ahead of its time. NYPD Blue follows the lives and work of detectives and other members at the fictional 15th Precinct of the New York Police Department. Each episode of the show explores a different case and follows various characters and their stories, but the show’s arcs concentrate on four detectives, Dennis Franz (Andy Sipowicz), Gordon Clapp (Greg Medavoy), Arthur Fancy (James McDaniel), and James Martinez (Nicholas Turturro), of which Detective Franz and Detective Clapp remain permanent fixtures through 12 seasons.

Another classic police procedural, NYPD Blue combines crime, drama, mystery, and thriller, making it quite a wholesome show, earning 20 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 84 nominations. With 261 episodes spread across 12 seasons, the series also became the longest-running one-hour primetime series on ABC, until that rank was surpassed by Grey’s Anatomy in 2016. — Maddie P

NYPD Blue Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 21, 1993 Creator Cast Dennis Franz , Jimmy Smits , Gordon Clapp , James McDaniel Seasons 12

12 'Bones' (2005-2017)

12 seasons

Image via Fox

In an era of successful and high-rated procedurals on television, this Fox series was novel for exploring criminal investigation using forensic anthropology and forensic archeology. Bones focuses on Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan (Emily Deschanel), a forensic anthropologist and team leader of the fictional Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab, who partners with FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) to investigate crimes. Along with her team, Bones uses her impressive knowledge and sharp analytical skills to examine decomposed and destroyed bodies of victims, which becomes the highlight of the show.

The longest-running, one-hour drama series produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Bones stood out for its unique concept, despite the stiff competition from other popular procedurals. With its strength of characters, especially Deschanel and Boreanaz, that drives their powerful on-screen chemistry, Bones remains an appealing crime procedural series. The Emmy-winning series has often been compared to The X-Files for its clever and unusual cases. — Maddie P

Bones Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 2005 Cast Emily Deschanel , David Boreanaz , John Boyd , Michaela Conlin , Tamara Taylor , T.J. Thyne Seasons 12

11 'Hawaii Five-O' (1968-1980, 2010-2020)

12 Seasons, 10 Seasons

Image via CBS

Other shows have lasted just as many seasons as Hawaii Five-O, including Murder, She Wrote, NYPD Blue, and Bones. But Hawaii Five-O had more episodes overall. With its initial run, there were 281 episodes compared to about 260 or so for the other series. But the show was also revived for a hugely successful new iteration featuring new characters and set in modern times. That revival ran for almost as long as the original.

The series, a police procedural, is naturally set in Hawaii and follows the heads of a fictional state police task force and the cases they try to solve. For anyone looking for a great show with more than 10 seasons, this is a fantastic choice.

Hawaii Five-O Release Date September 20, 1968 Creator(s) Leonard Freeman Cast Jack Lord , James MacArthur , Kam Fong , Herman Wedemeyer , Harry Endo , Zulu , Richard Denning , Al Harrington Seasons 12

Watch on Paramount+

10 'Blue Bloods' (2010-)

13 Seasons

Image via CBS

One of the newer crime dramas, Blue Bloods stars veteran actor Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan the Police Commissioner in New York City. The Reagans have a long history working in law enforcement in the Big Apple, and both of Frank’s sons as well as his daughter are continuing the tradition and the family name reputation.

Naturally, the family wields a lot of power in the city, dedicating their lives for generations to serving residents, preventing crime, and delivering justice. The series – which has given fans some incredible Blue Bloods episodes – is a binge-worthy crime show that adds a modern spin on the genre.

Blue Bloods Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Tom Selleck , Steve Schirripa , Jennifer Esposito , Sami Gayle , Amy Carlson , Marisa Ramirez , Vanessa Ray Rating Seasons 14

9 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (2009-2023)

14 Seasons

Image via CBS

Set in California, NCIS: Los Angeles is an action series that combines both the military drama and police procedural genres. It follows the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles, an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. This group specializes in undercover assignments to uncover crime and take down criminals.

As the first spin-off to the original series NCIS, the show has concluded its run. Through its 14 seasons, it has starred actors like Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, the late Miguel Ferrer, and Nia Long.

8 'Bonanza' (1959-1973)

14 Seasons

Image via NBC

One of the earliest crime dramas, Bonanza is a Western TV series, and is the second-longest-running of its genre ever for American TV, and the longest-running for NBC. Set in the 1860s, it centers on the Cartwright family, wealthy residents of Nevada.

Through the episodes, which dealt with plenty more beyond just crime, the family, headed up by patriarch Ben, must do what needs to be done to defend their ranch. The series is often named one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

Bonanza Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 12, 1959 Creator David Dortort, Fred Hamilton Cast Michael Landon , Lorne Greene , Pernell Roberts , Victor Sen Yung Seasons 14 Main Genre Western

7 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000-2015)

15 Seasons

Image via CBS Studios

The original series that piqued society’s interest in the forensics side of criminal investigations, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has spawned several spin-offs, including CSI: NY, CSY: Cyber, CSI: Miami, and CSI: Vegas, the latter of which serves as a revival of the original and brings back some original cast members.

Rather than focus on those on the front lines, this series looks at the people who work behind the scenes, examining the forensics of a case to help solve murders. Instead of extroverted police officers, the main characters are introverted and socially awkward, but bring a new dimension to the crime drama. Their compelling and clever methods of figuring out the whodunit have viewers’ eyes glued to the TV.