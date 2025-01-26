With the first episode of a television broadcast in the 1920s, TV has been around for a while now. Its history is filled with shows that have captured the attention and hearts of viewers. However, only a select few have stood the test of time, managing to appeal to a diverse range of audiences and spanning generations. Among the thousands of shows that have aired over time, these have achieved remarkable longevity.

We look back at some of the longest-running drama series in TV history, exploring how they have set records and still appeal to audiences. Whether they're soaps or medical dramas, these stories have earned loyal fanbases and become cultural phenomena, shaping the television landscape. From The Young and the Restless to Grey's Anatomy, these longest-running drama shows are a testament to the power of storytelling.

10 'The Young and the Restless' (1973–)

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell

Set in Genoa City, The Young and the Restless is a long-running soap that tells the story of the struggle behind the business, focusing on the sex-savvy Abbott and Newman clans. Released in 1973, the show is still running today, boasting an impressive total of over thirteen thousand episodes.

Audiences who enjoy slow-burn and character-driven dramas that incorporate romance, intrigue, and family dynamics into the mix may want to check out this soap opera. Although it is not exactly a TV masterpiece, it is still an entertaining watch, especially compared to other shows in the genre. The Young and the Restless went on to win several Emmy Awards over the years — a nod to its impact and quality despite its long run.

9 'Guiding Light' (1952–2009)

Created by Irna Phillips

Holding a special place in television history, Guiding Light unfolds in the fictional Midwestern town of Springfield and centers on the middle-class Bauer family. Over its incredible run of 72 years, the 1952 soap opera bridged generations with its resonating timeless themes of love and family.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of Guiding Light is how it adapted to viewers' changing tastes, not shying away from exploring progressive topics for its time, including interracial couples, social justice, and LGBTQ+ representation. While this may have added to its long-lasting appeal, Guiding Light was ultimately met with some disappointment, reflected in its declining ratings. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that it still appeals to soap opera fans, whether because of its strong cast or memorable moments.

8 'Days of Our Lives' (1965–)

Created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday

Still standing today, the legacy of Days of Our Lives has held up since it was first released nearly 60 years ago. Perfect for those who enjoy over-the-top dramatic storylines, the show chronicles the lives, loves, trials, and tribulations of the citizens in the fictional city of Salem.

Known for its wild twists and memorable characters, Days of Our Lives is the perfect pick for soap opera fans enthusiastic about juicy and escapist television. The series' beloved characters and central families resonate with viewers on top of its cultural impact (the show has been referenced and parodied in numerous other shows and films) and has garnered it a devoted fanbase spanning generations. Despite its repetitiveness, Days of Our Lives has earned the attention of many, with some still finding the show worth exploring to this day.

7 'All My Children' (1970–2011)

Created by Agnes Nixon

Bringing drama, mystery, romance, and suspense into the mix, All My Children illustrates the fictional East Coast suburb Pine Valley, particularly focusing on Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) and her long line of husbands. It was one of the most beloved and influential soap operas in American television, running for over 9k episodes.

Like other shows mentioned here, part of All My Children's charm lies in the characters at its center and the families it encompasses—it's not for no reason that Erica is considered one of the greatest soap TV characters of all time. Furthermore, the 1970 soap tackles socially relevant and progressive topics, resonating with global audiences despite its declining ratings and changing tastes. Fans of diverse storylines in soap operas will probably enjoy this staple.