Escaping from zombies, traveling through time, and investigating ghosts or other supernatural beings are only a few elements that a typical science-fiction TV show consists of. Some television shows hook viewers from the start regardless of whether the series follows an ongoing plot or introduces a new problem in each episode where the characters find the solutions by the end.

There are a few science-fiction shows, such as Battlestar Galactica (1978–1979), Firefly (2002–2003), and Invasion (2005–2006), which only lasted for one season. Outside these short-lived TV shows, there are a few sci-fi shows that have been running for so long that they even replaced the main actor throughout the series.

13 'The Twilight Zone' (1959–1964)

This dark fantasy and dystopian sci-fi anthology series by Rod Serling is a blueprint in the genre for many reasons, including its ability to blend the surreal, eerie, and thought-provoking. The show follows ordinary people in extraordinarily astounding situations, which they each try to solve in a remarkable manner.

In The Twilight Zone, each episode is a self-contained story, making it a great show for audiences who are not keen on binging but would rather watch single episodes at different times. With 5 seasons, The Twilight Zone is set apart from other television shows in that not only is it a groundbreaking show, but also for the themes it features and the ahead-of-its-time poignant social commentary at its core. — Daniela Gama

12 'Lost' (2004–2010)

A group of strangers boarded Oceanic Flight 815 from Australia to California. When they crash-land on a mysterious island, these strangers must depend on each other to survive. As the passengers began walking into the island's forested area, they saw inexplicable supernatural sights such as a polar bear and autonomous black smoke.

Lost aired from 2004 to 2010 and captivated thousands of fans around the globe. Each episode led viewers to question the island's origins or what the island represents in mythology until the Season 6 finale.

11 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987–1994)

In 1966, Star Trek: The Original Series aired its first episode and marked itself as a pop culture phenomenon in the process. This series didn't run as long as Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994, a total of seven seasons. In Star Trek's universe, Star Trek: The Next Generation is set after the first six Star Trek movies.

In Star Trek: The Next Generation, Patrick Stewart starred as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the commander of the starship. The crew members of the U.S.S. Throughout the series, Enterprise (NCC-1701-D) encountered new civilizations and strange galactic phenomena in their missions.

10 'Star Trek: Voyager' (1995–2001)

Star Trek: Voyager focused on the Starfleet vessel USS Voyager in the 24th century. From the first episode, viewers learn that the Voyager under Captain Kathryn Janeway's (Kate Mulgrew) command must track the Marquis rebels. However, they get pulled off course, thus placing them on the other end of the galaxy.

In order of release dates, Star Trek: Voyager aired after the 1994 film Star Trek: Generations. Star Trek: Voyager succeeds the TV series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993–1999) in the Star Trek universe and is still just as rewatchable as ever.

9 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (2013–2020)

They may not wield a hammer like Thor, climb walls like Spider-Man, or possess super strength like Hulk. Yet the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. centered on a group of spies tasked with dealing with the aftermath of the battle of New York that occurred in The Avengers movie. S.H.I.E.L.D. stands for Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division.

Not all the members were powerless, and some had specific abilities such as electrokinetics or super speed. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. referred to the other Marvel heroes in the series, but the agents didn't rely on the other superheroes to save the day. In this TV series, the Agents were the heroes.

8 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009–2017)

In Mystic Falls, Virginia, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) might be like any other high school teenager. She was popular, an honor student, and a cheerleader, except she fell in love with a vampire. Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) was at least a 160-year-old vampire who fell in love with Elena because she reminded him of his former love Katherine Pierce. Stefan's brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), also fights for Elena's love.

The Vampire Diaries ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017 and quickly because a fan favorite. The popular vampire series led to two successful spin-offs titled The Originals and Legacies. The Vampire Diaries still maintains its massive fanbase and is consistently referenced by other shows and movies.