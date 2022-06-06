In 1947, Mary Kay and Johnny debuted, the first sitcom in the United States. The sitcom followed the lives of Mary Kay and her husband Johnny in New York. Sitcoms or situation comedies rely on a group of reoccurring characters having specific goals that they needed to accomplish by the end of the episode.

Since 1947, sitcoms have come a long way with creative intros and memorable songs such as The Brady Bunch (1969- 1974), and they have expanded to animation such as the beloved The Flintstones(1960-1966)sitcom. Viewers who need a good laugh and have ample time on their hands should watch or re-watch a few of the longest-running live-action sitcoms.

Home Improvement (1991 - 1999) -- 8 seasons

Who do the neighbors turn to for advice on remodeling a home, fixing a leak, or any hardware work? They turn to Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) and his co-host, Al Borland (Richard Karn), on the show "Tool Time". Besides giving advice on the television show, Tim supplied life advice to his three troublemaker sons.

Home Improvement (1991 - 1999) ran for 8 seasons. Allen would later star in the sitcomLast Man Standingwhich ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2021. Similarly, in the 2011 sitcom, he hosted a series of videos for the store Outdoor man, providing advice when it came to hunting, fishing, or camping outdoors. Home Improvement is available on YouTube, and Last Man Standing is available on Hulu.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 - 2021) -- 8 seasons

Protecting the streets of Brooklyn was the team of officers from the Brooklyn 99th precinct. Under the strict command of Captain Ray Holt (Andre Braugher), he ensured that his employees were maintaining some level of professionalism. However, he didn't hesitate to participate in the series of pranks that the employees came up with.

Brooklyn Nine-Nineran from 2013 until 2021. The show survived a cancellation from Fox in 2018 after NBC saved and renewed the show for three additional seasons and delivered an emotional memorable finale for the characters. Viewers have a chance to binge their favorite episodes of the show on Peacock, and Hulu.

Family Matters (1989 - 1998) -- 9 seasons

The Winslow family lived in the suburbs of Chicago. Carl Winslow (Reginald VelJohnson) worked as a police officer and lived with his wife, Harriette (Jo Marie Payton), and their three children: Eddie (Darius McCrary), Laura (Kellie Shanygne Williams), and Judy (Jaimee Foxworth). Their day-to-day life wouldn't have been interesting if they weren't visited by their outgoing, kind, and sometimes clumsy neighbor, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).

Family Matters (1989 - 1998) originally was a spin-off of the series Perfect Strangers where Harriette appeared as the elevator operator in Perfect Strangers(1986 -1993). She worked in the same building that the main protagonists and their families lived in. Family Matters ran for nine seasons, and it's available on Hulu.

How I Met Your Mother (2005 - 2014) -- 9 seasons

Hopeless romantic Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) described to his children how he fell in love and met their mother. Though Ted didn't narrow down his narrative to only include his first encounter with their mother but explained his relationship with his best friends Marshall (Jason Segel), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), and Robin (Cobie Smulders).

Relationships between friends and former lovers are the crux of the show, How I Met Your Mother. The show ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014 before fans anxiously awaited their anticipation to finally find out which of Ted's "The One" would be the final "The One." How I Met Your Mother is available on Hulu.

Murphy Brown (1988 - 2018) -- 10 seasons

The news never sleeps, and the trusted journalist to report on it was none other than Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen). Considerably the toughest journalist in her profession, investigative journalist Murphy reported the news for the television news network FYI. Alongside her, were journalists Jim Dial (Charles Kimbrough), and Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto).

Originally Murphy Brownran from 1988 to 1998. CBS revived the show in 2018 with a continuation of where the show left off, this time, Murphy returned to her profession after retirement to host the morning news show "Murphy in the Morning." Murphy Brown is available on Paramount+.

Friends (1994 - 2004) -- 10 seasons

Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) left her fiance at the altar, as she ran into the Central Park coffee shop where she met her friend Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and her soon-to-be-roommate along with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). From then on, their lives were intertwined as they sorted out their changing jobs and relationships.

For ten seasons, Friendshad plenty of surprising guest-star appearances such as Winona Ryder and Billy Crystal. The six friends concluded their life in New York City with its last episode in 2004, but that wasn't the last time fans would hear from about Friends. In 2021, the cast of Friends reminisced their favorite unforgettable moments from the TV series on the television special Friends: The Reunion. Those looking to relive the memories can find Friends on HBO Max.

Happy Days (1974 - 1984) -- 11 seasons

The classic sitcom Happy Days was centered on the Cunningham Family. Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) was a teenager attending Jefferson High, and he lived with his father, Howard (Tom Bosley); his mother, Marion (Marion Ross), and his younger sister, Joanie (Erin Moran).

Happy Days gave viewers a glimpse at the styles, and trends of the 1950s, as the series was set during that time. The show ran for 11 seasons and concluded in 1984, with the actors "breaking the fourth wall" and thanking the audience for the time they spent together. Happy Days is available on Paramount+.

Married with Children (1987 - 1997) -- 11 seasons

Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) peaked in high school. He was a high school football player turned shoe salesman living in suburbs with his wife and two children. Al's wife, Peg Bundy (Katey Sagal) was a housewife but was notoriously viewed as lazy, one of the running gags on the Married with Children. Al's daughter, Kelly (Christina Applegate), a high school graduate (after being held back), and Al's son, Bud (David Faustino) would do anything to get a girl.

Their family dynamic relied on sarcasm and quips at each other's behaviors. Married with Childrenran for 11 seasons, and is currently available on Peacock and Hulu. The original cast is set to join the upcoming animated version of Married With Children.

Will & Grace (1998 - 2006, 2017 - 2020) -- 11 seasons

Eric McCormack as Will Truman and Debra Messing as Grace Adler started in the hilarious sitcom Will and Grace. After Grace broke off her engagement with her fiancé, she moved in with her best friend Will into a New York City apartment. They learned more about each other and their chaotic lifestyles.

Will & Grace debuted in 1998 and aired episodes regularly. NBC revived Will and Grace after 11 (long) years, with some of the original cast reprising their roles. Will and Grace turned off the lights in their apartment for the last time at the end of the 2020 series finale.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 - ) -- 15 seasons

Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) ran Paddy's Pub, a bar in South Philadelphia. In the first season, the gang experimented with different marketing tactics to gain customers. One of the most memorable moments from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was when the gang came up with alternative ways to earn money fast such as creating a load of crazy inventions.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is considered the longest-running sitcom to date. Reviewers who need to catch up on previous episodes or prefer to relive the ridiculous moments that the characters got themselves into can watch the series on Hulu.

