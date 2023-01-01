American soap operas have certainly dwindled over the years, going from several daytime dramas on each major network to having only one or still on the air. But with General Hospital and Young and the Restless celebrating significant anniversaries in 2023, while Days of Our Lives remains a must-watch since its move to Peacock, some soaps still hold strong.

Aside from thrilling storylines spanning generations, it's thanks to the beloved, legendary soap actors who have remained on their soaps for decades that keep the fans around. While vets like Genie Francis, Alison Sweeney and Peter Bergman are some of the biggest names in daytime, they don't hold a candle to the longevity of some of their most notable co-stars.

10/10 John Aniston - 40 Years ('Days Of Our Lives')

As far as Days of Our Lives vets go, the late John Aniston was one of the most beloved actors who played one of the most hate-to-love characters. The notable father of Friends alum Jennifer Aniston started on Days in 1970 as a minor character named Eric Richards after having auditioned for the role of Doug Williams.

It wasn't for 15 years later that Aniston returned to Salem, this time as the notorious Kiriakis patriarch Victor, a role the actor held for 40 years until his death in 2022. Aniston marked his final airdate posthumous for the soap's Christmas episode on December 26, 2022, which ended with a tribute to the actor.

9/10 Kate Linder - 41 Years ('Young And The Restless')

While the character of Katherine Chancellor's sweet but sassy maid Esther Valentine has gone from major to minor over the years, actress Kate Kinder has portrayed her for over four decades on Young and the Restless.

Linder joined Y&R in 1982, a role that was originally supposed to last for one day. But her loveable portrayal of the iconic Esther has kept her on daytime for 41 years and counting, and earned the actress a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008, an honor given to very few actors solely for work on a soap opera.

8/10 Eric Braeden - 42 Years ('Young And The Restless')

Despite roles in Titanic and The Rat Patrol, Eric Braeden has been best known for playing the Newman family patriarch Victor on Young and the Restless for 42 years and counting, a role that won the actor a Daytime Emmy Award in 1998 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

Braeden arrived in Genoa City in 1980 where his character created an unforgettable love story with Nikki and a hilarious rivalry with Jack Abbott, both of which remain pillars of Victor's storylines on the soap to this day.

7/10 James Reynolds - 42 Years ('Days Of Our Lives')

James Reynolds is one of very few actors to consistently remain on Days of Our Lives. He originated the character Abe Carver in 1981 and portrayed him for the last 42 years and counting, either in contract or recurring statuses.

Abe has gone from police chief to Mayor of Salem over his four decades on the soap. He is remembered for major storylines involving the unexpected death of his wife Lexi and the autism diagnosis of his son Theo, which all led to Reynolds winning his first Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 after three previous nominations.

6/10 Jackie Zeman - 42 Years ('General Hospital')

Starring alongside the likes of Anthony Geary, Genie Francis and rockstar Rick Springfield, Jackie Zeman has portrayed Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital on and off for 42 years after short stints on canceled soaps One Life To Live and The Edge of Night.

As the sister of the infamous Luke Spencer, Bobbie has been known for getting into a tiff or two with fellow veteran character Lesley Webber in her four decades on the soap that's clinking to 60 years on daytime in 2023. But her most memorable storyline came in 1994 when her young, adopted daughter B.J. was devastatingly killed in a bus accident and had her heart transplanted into her young, dying niece Maxie Jones.

5/10 Deidre Hall - 43 Years ('Days Of Our Lives')

While she may not have resided in Salem consistently, or even always played the same character, Deidre Hall still remains one of the longest-running soap stars with 43 years and counting on Days of Our Lives in a role that earned her three Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Hall made her Days debut in 1976 when she originated Marlena Evans, the legendary character she continues to portray to this day. Hall has also played Marlena look-alike Hattie Adams off and on since 2004, a character originally portrayed by Hall's real-life twin sister Andrea Hall.

4/10 Melody Thomas Scott - 43 Years ('Young And The Restless')

Melody Thomas Scott has had a long and illustrious career spanning film and television, but to soap opera fanatics, she'll always be daytime darling Nikki Newman on Young and the Restless, a role she's held consistently for over four decades.

Scott was new to daytime when she joined the soap in 1979 when she took over for actress Erica Hope, and hasn't left Genoa City in 43 years. In 2023, Scott will celebrate 44 years on the soap while Y&R celebrates the major milestone of 50 years on daytime.

3/10 Bill Hayes - 44 Years ('Days Of Our Lives')

Bill Hayes has had Days of Our Lives to thank for a lot over his 44-year career on the soap. Not only has he played legacy character Doug Williams for over four decades, but the actor met his real-life wife Susan Seaforth Hayes on the show, who also doubles as his on-screen wife Julie Williams.

At 97 years old, Hayes remains on the soap alongside his wife, who were jointly honored at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards in 2018 with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their roles on Days.

2/10 Susan Seaforth Hayes - 47 Years ('Days Of Our Lives')

It was only a few years before her future husband Bill Hayes joined Days of Our Lives that actress Susan Seaforth Hayes scored the role of Julie Williams, the fourth but longest-running actress to play the part, which she's held on and off for 47 years.

The actress remains the only cast member still on the soap to appear in all seven decades it's been on the air, and garnered six Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her role of Julie, taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 alongside her husband.

1/10 Suzanne Rogers - 49 Years ('Days Of Our Lives')

Suzanne Rogers remains both the longest-running actor on Days of Our Lives and on any soap opera still on air with 49 years as Maggie Horton under her belt. With only three other credits on her resume, Rogers will always be best known for her work on daytime.

The actress originated the role of Maggie in 1973, most memorably known for her super-couple status with Mickey Horton, and as the wife of Victor Kiriakis in recent years. Rogers won her first and only Daytime Emmy Award for her role in 1979.

