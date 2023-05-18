Even after decades of it having seen its initial rise in popularity with 2000's X-Men, the superhero movie genre is still just as much of a sensation. It has offered films of all kinds, subgenres, and—of course—runtimes.

Although most superhero films aren't particularly long, there have been many which have invited viewers to set aside quite some time for them. Whether it's a passion project of an unprecedentedly epic scope like Zack Snyder's Justice League, or a grand conclusion to a blockbuster franchise like The Dark Knight Rises, long superhero movies are a special kind of treat for fans of the genre.

10 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) — 152 Minutes Long

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even without counting its over-3-hours-long extended edition, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comfortably sits among the longest superhero movies ever made. In the contentious sequel to Man of Steel, a fearful Batman takes on Metropolis's savior while the world wonders what sort of hero it needs.

Although many critics and audience members felt that the film's runtime was wasted on a meandering and directionless narrative, its defenders argue that the exciting action scenes and many emotionally powerful plot points make up for that and then some.

9 'The Dark Knight' (2008) — 152 Minutes Long

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan's iconic trilogy exploring the story of Batman is lauded as one of the best superhero movie trilogies, and The Dark Knight (where the titular hero faces his most unpredictable foe yet) is widely regarded as the single greatest film in the genre even after all these years.

The movie is best-known for offering one of the best show-stealing supporting performances, by Heath Ledger playing none other than the Caped Crusader's archnemesis: The Joker. That's not all that The Dark Knight has to offer, though. Expertly blending multiple genres, it tells a riveting crime thriller full of quotable dialogue and memorable characters.

8 'Superman Returns' (2006) — 154 Minutes Long

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

2006's take on the Man of Steel starring Brandon Routh as the hero, Superman Returns, often finds itself drowned out by its better-known Superman movie peers. Though it's not without its detractors, many would argue that it's almost as good as the classic 1978 adaptation of the character.

Superman Returns succesfully captures the energy of Christopher Reeves's originals, adding some spice of its own and very distinct performances by the star-studded cast. Visually impressive and emotionally resonant, it makes the best of its long duration.

7 'Eternals' (2021) — 156 Minutes Long

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe found out that the renowned Oscar-winning auteur Chloé Zhao would be the creative mind behind Eternals, an epic story about a team of ancient aliens sworn to protect Earth, it was hard to not be excited.

Unfortunately, Eternals was a disappointment with critics, audiences, and the box office, leaving many viewers feeling that the overlong runtime was too confounding for its own good. The film has many redeeming aspects that make it worth the time, however, such as an intriguing story with lots of heart and a level of ambition never before seen in the MCU.

6 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022) — 162 Minutes Long

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

2022 was a hell of a year for superhero movies, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the best. It's a touching farewell to the late Chadwick Boseman, protagonist of the first film, in the shape of a story about the Wakandans fighting to protect their nation from outside forces in the wake of T'Challa's death.

Wakanda Forever is far from your typical MCU entry, offering a darker tone, a more mature narrative touching on themes like grief and revenge, and a considerably-longer-than-average runtime to boot. Not a second of this length is wasted, as the story takes full advantage of every powerful story beat.

5 'Watchmen' (2009) — 163 Minutes Long

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Love him or hate him, you have to admit that Zack Snyder does with the superhero genre what no other filmmaker can. Watchmen, where former superheroes reunite to prevent their own destruction, is typically accepted as the director's best work in the genre.

Gritty, surprisingly complex, and delightfully faithful to Alan Moore's legendary graphic novel, Watchmen proves that a daunting runtime can go by in a flash with a story that's entertaining from beginning to end.

4 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) — 165 Minutes Long

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy had to go out with a bang, and that it most definitely did. The Dark Knight Rises is as complex, ambitious, and thoughtful as the rest of its director's filmography, and an excellent ending for his version of Batman.

Tom Hardy's Bane is an antagonist just as intimidating as Ledger's Joker in his own special way, and offers Christian Bale's Dark Knight a kind of challenge that viewers hadn't seen in a live-action adaptation of the character before. It's an engrossing experience, and by the time the credits roll, you'll be left wanting even more.

3 'The Batman' (2022) — 177 Minutes

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Expectations were exorbitantly high for Matt Reeves's The Batman, his take on the Caped Crusader, and it miraculously managed to meet them. In it, fans find a Batman who hasn't been fighting crime for too long, uncovering a network of corruption in Gotham City that mysteriously leads him to his own family.

Visually striking, narratively intricate and enveloping, and with one of the best scores in the superhero genre, The Batman offers what some are already calling the best live-action iteration of the character ever. It's an incredible detective movie in a time when audiences don't get many, and its runtime only works in its favor.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) — 181 Minutes Long

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Avengers: Endgame had the titanic task on its shoulders of giving closure to the biggest movie franchise in the history of the medium, while also leaving a portal wide open for the series to continue into the future. Somehow, it succeeded at both.

Emotionally powerful and incredibly thrilling for those that had been loyally following the MCU's every installment up to that point, Endgame was a cultural event the likes of which the world will probably never see again. Its impressive runtime is packed with fun action set pieces, heartbreaking moments, and nice easter eggs, resulting in any Marvel fan's dream come true.

1 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021) — 242 Minutes Long

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The runtime of Zack Snyder's Justice League is nothing if not impressive—And yet, it's even more impressive that the film was even made in the first place. The director's passion project about the titular team of some of the most iconic heroes went through an incredibly tumultuous production, and fans of his creative vision of DC couldn't be happier with the result.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is perhaps the longest mainstream blockbuster to come out in recent years, and every minute of it is filled with the director's signature idiosyncrasies and a bunch of scenes that DC fans are guaranteed to enjoy. Even if you don't like Snyder's DCEU, you have to admit that the mere existence of this movie is a commendable triumph for creative freedom.

