The term theatrical runs refers to the duration of a particular production's showing in movie theaters. Naturally, popular movies usually have longer runs compared to lesser-known and talked-about ones. And even though the average duration of a theatrical run is four weeks, but blockbuster movies tend to have longer runs.

Throughout the years, audiences have been graced with tons of number-one hits that had a long stay in theaters to give everyone the chance to view them, with some so iconic that they come back to the big screen every now and again despite being released decades ago, which is the case of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. From Avatar to The Sound of Music, these are some of the longest theatrical runs of all time. All information has been sourced from Box Office Mojo.

10 'Avatar' (2009)

There is no doubt that James Cameron's first Avatar was a huge deal when it was released, grossing over $2.700 billion at the box office. The first installment of the epic science fiction franchise introduced audiences to the astonishing moon of Pandora by depicting a paraplegic Marine (Sam Worthington) dispatched on a mission and consequently becoming torn between following orders and protecting the unique world.

Featuring cutting-edge technology and an incredibly immersive world-building, it is not to wonder why so many people went to see the blockbuster. Avatar was showing in cinemas for 54 weeks, meaning 379 days. Furthermore, it is also worth mentioning that the 2022 sequel did not fall behind its predecessor by a lot, staying in theaters for 271 days.

9 'Titanic' (1997)

26 years later, Titanic endures one of James Cameron's most popular works. The movie, which was inspired by the real-life accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, tells the heartbreaking story of the ill-fated romantic relationship between two teenagers: a lower-class artist (Leonardo DiCaprio) and an aristocrat (Kate Winslet).

With a theatrical run that lasted 378 days from its release on Dec. 19, 1997, Cameron's widely-known achievement was his second highest-grossing and was showing in theaters for an impressive amount of 54 weeks.

8 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Beverly Hillis Cop is an incredible detective story starring Eddie Murphy in one of his earliest and most iconic roles. Directed by Mark Molloy, Tony Scott, Martin Brest, and John Landis, the action comedy centers on a street-smart Detroit cop who embarks on a mission in Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his best friend.

With top-notch comedic timing and strong central performance, this highly referenced 1980s buddy cop film had an extended stay in theaters for about 56 weeks. Thanks to its engaging premise and characters, Beverly Hills Cop grossed over $200 million at the time and endures an entertaining watch today.

7 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Back to the Future is yet another super-successful blockbuster that remains one of the most referenced movies in pop culture even today. Robert Zemeckis' science fiction movie sees 17-year-old student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) as he embarks on a wild adventure through time after being accidentally sent 30 years into the past.

On top of its entertaining and innovative narrative for the time it was released, the film's memorable central characters and their impeccable dynamic are certainly part of what makes Zemeckis' movie so incredibly well-liked. The popular sci-fi comedy movie was showing for 78 weeks in cinemas, grossing around $388 million.

6 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

With groundbreaking special effects that pioneered computer-generated imagery, sound design, and masterful direction, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park marked the beginning of an iconic franchise. The 1993 movie endures a beloved flick in the genre, and it depicts the aftermath of a disastrous power failure in a dinosaur theme park.

Jurassic Park's ensemble cast (LauraDern, JeffGoldblum, SamNeil, etc.) and top-notch action sequences are prominent aspects of the film, as well as its meditation on humanity's attempt to play God. Given its massive success, the movie has understandably played in theaters for 569 days, or 81 weeks.

5 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Centering around a troubled child who aided a friendly alien escape from Earth and find his way to his home planet, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is yet another iconic movie by filmmaker Steven Spielberg, tenderly written by Melissa Mathison, and filmed from a child's point of view.

The remarkable and esteemed 1982 movie holds the box office record for most weeks at #1. Released on June 10, 1982, and ending its run on June 9, 1983, the incredible family movie was exhibited in theaters for 81 weeks. Exploring universal themes of loyalty and trust, E.T. remains a timeless and worthwhile watch today.

4 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

In addition to being one of the first technicolor films to ever grace the big screen, Gone with the Wind was also a very much talked-about film by the time it came out thanks to its controversial approach to the themes it tackled, including slavery. Based on the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell, the Victor Fleming, George Cukor, and Sam Wood movie illustrates the turbulent romance between a Southern belle (Vivien Leigh) and a profiteer (Clark Gable).

As it turns out, Gone with the Wind endures the highest-grossing movie adjusted for inflation in all cinema history, making an astounding total of $3.44 billion (according to Guiness World Records). Released in 1939, the movie's initial run was available to watch in theaters for 749 days, or 107 weeks.

3 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

The cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show has been re-released multiple times over the past 48 years, and its first theatrical run lasted over 828 days, or 118 weeks. The independent movie is a unique blend of musical, comedy, and horror genres and tells the story of a newly engaged couple (Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick) who experience a breakdown in a remote area and seek refuge at the strange residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter (Tim Curry).

Jim Sharman's feature gained a massive following due to its innovative storytelling and creative execution. Reflecting on the themes of self-liberation and originality while celebrating everyone's differences, the 1975 flick was a love letter to everyone who felt like an outcast, enduring such today. Given the amount of times it has been re-released, The Rocky Horror Show can be considered the longest-running theatrical release in history.

2 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

With new technology and techniques of filmmaking, the action-adventure fantasy Star Wars: A New Hope, which tells the story of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he joins forces with Harrison Ford's cocky pilot to save the galaxy from the Empire world's battle station, was a phenomenon like no other when it came out.

The George Lucas movie remains one of the most influential films of all time, helping launch other science fiction features in the late 1970s and 1980s, and consequently turning sci-fi into a blockbuster genre. When it was released, the unforgettable movie graced the big screen an impressive amount of 135 weeks and grossed over $775 million.

1 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

The Sound of Music is regarded as one of the best musicals of all time, and understandably so. The central themes of the film revolve around Maria's (Julie Andrews) decision to become a governess for Captain von Trapp's (Christopher Plummer) children instead of becoming a nun and her subsequent love for the family.

Featuring many memorable songs and breathtaking visuals, the enduring 1960s must-see classic is still on many movie enthusiast's watchlists today. The Sound of Musicplayed in American theaters for 147 weeks until the studio withdrew it with plans for a re-issue.

