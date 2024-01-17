Wars are all-consuming in their destruction, and never-ending in the sense that it seems there are always multiple ones being fought the world over, at any given time. Because of how prevalent they've been throughout history and continue to be to this very day, it makes sense that not only are there many war movies, but there are also many long war movies. It seems particularly common for epics running three hours or more to have a historical war factor into the plot somehow.

The following movies all exemplify this well, as each exceeds three hours and then some, with both feature films and documentaries about war included here. Some were even so long that they had to be released in multiple parts, effectively having the runtimes you'd expect two or three different movies to have combined. The longest movies found within the war genre are ranked below, beginning with the lengthy and ending with the lengthiest.

10 'Doctor Zhivago' (1965)

200 minutes

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Unlike some of the very best David Lean epics, you do feel the length of Doctor Zhivago a little bit. However, it’s still compelling enough that the runtime of almost 3.5 hours is mostly justified, with the sweeping story here being a romance/war hybrid set in Russia during the early 20th century, and focusing on the dramatic love life of a Russian physician against the backdrop of World War I and revolution.

With great lead performances by Julie Christie and Omar Sharif in the titular role, it’s an overall winner, and does prove to be more than “just” a war movie. Doctor Zhivago is old-fashioned and one of those movies that might make you say, “They don’t make them like they used to,” but that’s also a testament to the fact that the epic stuff in the film still holds up, with the spectacle on offer here remaining spectacular nearly 60 years on from release.

Doctor Zhivago Release Date December 22, 1965 Director David Lean Cast Tom Courtenay Omar Sharif , Julie Christie , Geraldine Chaplin , Rod Steiger , Alec Guinness Rating PG-13 Main Genre Drama

9 'Exodus' (1960)

208 minutes

Image via United Artists

While you might feel the length a little with Doctor Zhivago, you feel the length a ton when it comes to Exodus, released in the same decade as the aforementioned epic; a time when lengthy historical dramas were popular. Not to be mixed up with the similarly-named film directed by Ridley Scott, 1960’s Exodus takes place following the Second World War, and depicts the early conflict surrounding the founding of the State of Israel.

It's a conflict that’s proved ongoing throughout the 20th century and to this very day, with this film about the early days of the conflict feeling a little simplistic, given that the whole event has become much bigger in the years since. It’s an oddly static and sometimes dull film, given its impressive cast (including Oscar winners Paul Newman and Eva Marie Saint) and the fact it was directed by Otto Preminger and written by famed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, but those in the mood for an old-fashioned Hollywood epic may find Exodus scratches an itch.

8 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

227 minutes

Image via Columbia Pictures

Standing as arguably the best adventure movie to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars, as well as the greatest epic to win said award, Lawrence of Arabia is the kind of film where its reputation precedes it. It’s set partly during the First World War, and follows T.E. Lawrence’s larger-than-life life story, particularly his involvement with Arab tribes revolting against the Ottoman Empire in the 1910s.

As far as epics go, they don’t tend to get a lot bigger than Lawrence of Arabia… even if it can’t quite claim to be the longest historical drama/war movie of all time. It’s still up there, though, and though it’s not the very longest, it might well be the very best film of its kind, because epics honestly don’t get a whole lot greater, in terms of quality, than Lawrence of Arabia.

Lawrence of Arabia Release Date December 11, 1962 Director David Lean Cast Peter O'Toole , Alec Guinness , Anthony Quinn , Jack Hawkins , Omar Sharif , Jose Ferrer Rating PG Runtime 227 minutes Main Genre Adventure

7 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

233 minutes

Image via Loew's Inc.

There have been numerous war movies that have won Best Picture, with 1939’s Gone with the Wind being one of the earliest winners. It can also count itself among the longest war movies of all time, as well as one of the biggest of its decade, being set during and after the American Civil War, and centering on the romance between a young woman and a charismatic yet flawed roguish older man.

Gone with the Wind is a film with a complicated legacy, to say the least, but its impact on the medium of film as a whole is hard to deny, given it was one of the grandest films of its time, and still feels huge in scope to this day. Even with all its flaws, parts of it still remain impressive, and it manages to do quite a lot within its considerably lengthy runtime.

Gone With the Wind Release Date January 17, 1940 Director Victor Fleming , George Cukor , Sam Wood Cast Thomas Mitchell , Barbara O'Neil , Vivien Leigh , Evelyn Keyes , Ann Rutherford , George Reeves , Hattie McDaniel Rating G Genres Drama , Romance , War

6 'Gettysburg' (1993)

254 minutes

Image via New Line Cinema

Put simply, American movies don’t really get any longer than Gettysburg, which clocks in at well over four hours for its theatrical cut, and approximately 4.5 hours for its director’s cut. It depicts, in exhaustive detail, the Battle of Gettysburg, which played out over three days in July 1863, and proved to be a decisive event for the American Civil War as a whole, as well as the deadliest battle ever fought on American soil.

Gettysburg is a film that prioritizes historical accuracy over all else, with the narrative feeling fairly loose, but the attention to detail being immaculate. It does feel like watching a real-life battle play out almost in real-time, with each of the three days of the battle getting almost an entire movie’s worth of runtime devoted to them. It’s exhaustive and somewhat exhausting, but certainly an impressively made historical epic.

5 'The Sorrow and the Pity' (1969)

259 minutes

Image via Norddeutscher Rundfunk

The Sorrow and the Pity focuses on France’s Vichy government, and how, from 1940 to 1944, it collaborated with Nazi Germany, which effectively allowed Germany to occupy France for much of the war’s duration. Released in 1969, World War II was still something that was well-remembered by many people living at the time, ensuring that numerous first-hand interviews could be included in the film.

Released in two parts, and playing out over a runtime that nears 4.5 hours, The Sorrow and the Pity can be a lot to take in if one attempts to watch the entire thing in one go. Therefore, watching it in the two parts it was released in is the most sensible option, with patient viewers ultimately being rewarded with a comprehensive look at a dramatic time in French history. This does ultimately ensure The Sorrow and the Pity ranks up there as an all-time great documentary film.

4 'Hôtel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie' (1988)

268 minutes

Image via The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Almost 20 years on from The Sorrow and the Pity, filmmaker Marcel Ophüls released another intense and in-depth war documentary that runs for almost four-and-a-half hours, this one being called Hôtel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie. It’s also focused on events surrounding World War II, principally on Klaus Barbie, who was responsible for thousands of deaths during the war, and fled to South America following Germany’s defeat.

Hôtel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie spans decades, and depicts the manhunt for Barbie, his arrest, and his eventual trial for war crimes committed many years earlier. The length of the film makes it a challenging watch, as does the emotionally intense and grim subject matter, but those willing to watch a lengthy and uncompromising documentary should find Hôtel Terminus to be quite gripping in parts.

3 'Napoleon' (1927)

333 minutes

Image via Gaumont

Though it lacks Joaquin Phoenix, 1927’s Napoleon might well be the gold standard when it comes to depicting famed historical figure Napoleon Bonaparte on screen. This epic-length biopic runs for five-and-a-half hours, yet even with that immense length, it only focuses on Napoleon during his early years, depicting both his childhood and the early years of his career as a military commander.

Filmmaker Abel Gance may have wanted this to be part 1 in an ongoing series that never came to fruition, but even if his project was never fully realized, 1927’s Napoleon is still such an immense achievement that no one could come away from it underwhelmed. It’s about a larger-than-life historical figure who had an unending ambition to do big things with his life, and therefore, it feels fitting that a film bearing his name inevitably has a similarly large runtime.

2 'War and Peace' (1966)

422 minutes

Image via Mosfilm

During the Cold War, the U.S. and Soviet Russia were at odds in numerous ways, but few people realize this rivalry extended to the film industries of both nations. War and Peace was Soviet Russia’s attempt to outdo any comparable epics being made in America, and in this sense, it was largely a success, being told over four parts with all of them combining to create an epic just over seven hours long.

It's the best adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s gargantuan novel of the same name by far, and even if the entire thing isn’t perfectly paced throughout, it really does have to be seen to be believed. It is undoubtedly one of the most epic movies belonging to the epic genre, indeed depicting both war and peace in spectacular detail. When it comes to the former, War and Peace does end up staging some of the biggest battle sequences in cinema history.

1 'The Human Condition' (1961)

579 minutes

Image via Shochiku

The Human Condition is technically a trilogy, but it was all conceived as one epic story, and it has received screenings in Japan where all three parts are played over the course of one night, adding to the sense that it can be taken as one movie. It does indeed capture the human condition and the plight of one conscientious objector before, during, and after World War II.

It focuses on his attempts to avoid conflict, then uphold his morals when he’s forced to enlist, and finally, do whatever he can to survive after Japan’s defeat. Tatsuya Nakadai gives an amazing performance in the lead role, believably conveying this man’s harrowing personal journey throughout the Second World War. It’s also amazingly shot and truly epic in scale, all the while centering successfully on a single character and his journey. There’s little else like it out there, and taking all three parts together, The Human Condition is also as long as war movies get.

