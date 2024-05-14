The Big Picture Director Savi Gabizon is remaking his film Longing with Richard Gere & Diane Kruger in the lead roles.

Longing tells the story of Daniel, who discovers he had a son he never knew about after his ex reveals his death.

The remake will explore themes of parenthood, with a focus on drama and mystery, premiering on June 7.

It's not often that a director gets to remake their own movie, but this year Israeli filmmaker Savi Gabizon (Nina's Tragedies) is about to become one of the few exceptions. He's remaking Longing, his 2017 movie that was a standout in film festivals when it premiered. The remake retains the same title, but this time it will be set in an American location with Richard Gere (Maybe I Do) and Diane Kruger (Marlowe) in the main roles. The remake is set to premiere on June 7.

Longing tells the story of Daniel Block (Gere), a man who is forced to come to terms with his past when a secret comes back to haunt him. The secret will come back in the form of encounters that will make him reflect on his mistakes and present some twists that will shake up his present and future. One of those encounters involves Alice (Kruger), his son's favorite teacher. Additionally, Suzanne Clément (Laurence Anyways) plays Rachel, the boy's mother.

In the trailer, it is revealed that Gere’s character Daniel lived several years with no idea that he had a son, and he only discovers it on the day that his ex decides to reveal that the boy died in an accident. Daniel then embarks on a journey not only to get to know the boy through other people’s accounts but also to try to set the record straight about the mysterious circumstances that caused the boy’s death.

'Longing' Director Savi Gabizon Explains the Themes of the Movie

Close

The original Longing was a Venice Film Festival nominee. Back at the event in 2017, the filmmaker addressed the long gaps between his films — the original Longing came out after a fourteen-year hiatus — and revealed that he enjoys taking his time with his projects because rushing a story takes him nowhere. He also touched on the themes of Longing and stated he "wanted to do a film about parenthood." He added that he wanted to "examine special aspects of parenthood that you usually don't examine."

At this point, it's not clear if the Longing remake will follow the same structure as the original. The 2017 Israeli movie had two very distinct acts; one more dramatic and the other more centered around comedy. The choice of Gere as a protagonist might indicate that this might be the direction the remake is going since the actor has had plenty of experience in both genres. Judging by the trailer, however, the drama and mystery of it all should take over for most of the story.

Longing is set to premiere in theaters on June 7. You can watch the trailer below: