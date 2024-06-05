The Big Picture Richard Gere stars in the upcoming thriller Longing, in theaters on June 7.

Gere's Daniel learns surprising truths about his deceased son, Allen, who he never had the chance to meet.

Longing takes a dark turn as Daniel unravels lies and deceit about his son's life and untimely death in this psychological thriller.

Untangling a web of lies and trying to learn more about his deceased son, Richard Gere’s Daniel sits down with his child’s best friend, Mikey (Wayne Burns) in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek for Longing. Not certain what to ask, the pressure is quickly taken off Daniel’s shoulders as Mikey divulges information about the son that Daniel never met. Surprised to find out that Allen (Tomaso Sanelli) was a gifted pianist, a smile comes over Daniel’s face with every new fact that Mikey tosses his way. Above all else, Daniel is happy to know that, according to Mikey, Allen would have been delighted to meet the father he never knew.

Although the tone in the exclusive look could easily put this movie in a lighthearted category, Longing is more on par with a psychological thriller, as Daniel is forced to untangle a web of lies and deceit about who his son really was and what inevitably led to his death. After reconnecting with his ex, Rachel (Suzanne Clément), following many years apart, Daniel discovers that after the pair broke up, Rachel gave birth to a son whom she never told him about. While this is exciting news, it comes with a heavy downside as Allen recently passed away in a car accident just a few weeks prior to Daniel and Rachel’s reunion. As Daniel tries to learn more about his child, he uncovers some twisted truths involving Allen’s teacher, Alice (Diane Kruger), and finds himself in the middle of a bizarre love triangle.

This is the second time that filmmaker Savi Gabizon has brought the story of Longing to audiences, as the director and writer first dropped the movie into theaters back in 2017 through a Hebrew-language version featuring different actors. The production celebrated numerous screenings at various film festivals that year, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Jerusalem Film Festival. Alexander Vinnitski, Daniel Bekerman, and Neil Mathieson serve the project as producers with Andrew Frank, Hussain Amarshi, Oren Moverman, Abraham Pirchi, Chalik Michaeli, Lisa Wilson, Alastair Burlingham, and Joshua Deitell filling out the team as executive producers. Longing will be distributed in the U.S. by Lionsgate with Mongrel Media handling the release in Canada.

What Else Does Lionsgate Have Coming Out This Year?

Along with Gere and Kruger’s dance with obsession and lust in Longing, Lionsgate has a full docket of exciting new titles to dazzle audiences with over the next year. This summer will see the arrival of your newest action-packed obsession, Kill, as well as Eli Roth’s adaptation of Borderlands, and Rupert Sanders’ reboot of The Crow. Later in the year, Halle Berry will scare audiences out of their seats in Never Let Go and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will bring the beloved holiday book to the big screen.

Image via Lionsgate

