Director Osgood Perkins hides hidden meanings and easter eggs in his films, making physical releases a must-have for fans.

Longlegs connects to Perkins' previous work, The Blackcoat's Daughter, and is a must-watch for horror film enthusiasts.

With barely any time for a reprieve following Nicolas Cage’s harrowing performance in Longlegs, the horror film is already heading towards a physical release. Dawn of the Discs posted on X (formerly Twitter) the anticipated artwork that will appear on the 4K UHD release of the film. Similar to the promotional material for Osgood Perkins’ serial killer horror film, the imagery is a red background with a disturbing close-up of haunting eyes outlined in black.

The back artwork shows more shots from the film with varying degrees of terrifying imagery. The film will include bonus features in the physical release. Horror fans can expect interviews with the main cast and crew as well as a specific feature that is becoming more and more rare in recent years. Perkins has recorded a feature commentary for Longlegs, which is the main attraction of the release. Other featurettes include topics entitled “The Clues,” “Evidence,” and “Dirty + Sweet.” For those who are Perkins connoisseurs or horror fans in general, the release of Longlegs will be a prime addition to any media release collection. The film is already available for pre-order, though there has been no release date set currently.

More Horror Movies Should Take a Page From the ‘Longlegs’ Playbook

Streaming has undoubtedly made physical releases incredibly competitive. Viewers are so used to instant gratification that movies are almost immediately released for public consumption, even when they’re still running in theaters. But that doesn’t mean that movie fans should suffer. Part of the fun of owning films on physical release is the special features, such as the commentaries. It is arguably a decent attraction to get people to invest in physical copies of their films. Sadly, genre films are the only types that seem to invest in these interesting features any longer. The biggest budget film in recent memory to do a feature commentary was Matt Reeves’ That Batman. Maybe it is a relic of a time long since past, but if there is a movie that benefits from such an addition, it’s Longlegs.

Perkins is an artist who crafts his films well, and his content is stocked with hidden meanings, meant to be uncovered. In the film, the director hid at least 15 appearances of the Devil, which may not have been evident to many viewers. There are further easter eggs in the story as well. Longlegs may be connected to Perkins’ previous gem, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, which features powerful performances from Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka. Ultimately, the horror auteur weaves his films well, and physical releases are the perfect way to explore his content further. Fans can pre-order the Longlegs 4K and still catch the movie playing in theaters.

