Easter egg culture is beginning to influence the art-house, it would seem. Neon has shared a new super-cut that collects all the scenes in Longlegs where director Osgood Perkins snuck in the actual Devil. We’re talking about a proper horned demon here, lurking behind characters in the horror-thriller’s most eerily quiet scenes — the ones where you’re expected to scan the background for any sort of sudden movement. As it turns out, Perkins was actually directing your attention towards a deeper horror than what you were witnessing in the foreground.

Inspired by Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure, at least on paper, Longlegs follows a rookie FBI agent as she hunts down a notorious serial killer who’s eluded capture for decades. What most audiences probably didn’t anticipate was just how confidently the movie would transform into a supernatural horror as it went along. Not only does the protagonist have psychic powers, we are told, but the serial killer is supposedly doing the Devil’s bidding and not just murdering for thrills. This could easily be a metaphor, but with these new Easter eggs now in the mix, it would seem like Perkins wasn’t kidding around.

The super-cut urges viewers to “look closer,” as we're shown footage of characters innocently going about their business while the Devil lurks behind them. While some of these appearances are easily noticeable, others are blink-and-miss. For instance, there’s one shot in which the protagonist — Lee Harker, played by Maika Monroe — walks out of frame, and you can see the distinct outline of a horned creature in the background for a split-second. Another instance shows a young Lee sitting on her bed, with the Devil looming over her.

How Many Devil Cameos in 'Longlegs' Did You Clock?

Neon’s note reads, “Take a nice, long look. Writer-director Osgood Perkins has hidden more than 15 appearances of the devil in Longlegs. Have you spotted them all?” It’s an ingenious way to get audiences that have already watched the film to return for a second round. Neon’s marketing for the Longlegs previously peaked with that video in which Monroe’s heartbeat skyrocketed when she first laid eyes on Nicolas Cage as the titular killer.

Longlegs opened to excellent reviews, with critics praising Perkins’ command of atmosphere, and Cage’s creepy performance. The film is currently sitting at a “fresh” 86% approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime describing it as “an uncomfortable, jarring experience that is unsettling from beginning to end.” In just 10 days of release, the movie has already crept past the $50 million mark at the global box office, and is on its way to beating Parasite to become Neon’s top-grossing domestic release. You can watch Longlegs in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.