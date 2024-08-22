The Big Picture Longlegs is now available on digital and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD soon after, giving fans multiple ways to watch.

Director Oz Perkins promises more hidden devil sightings in the background for viewers to find, adding to the film's eerie and unsettling atmosphere.

Nicolas Cage delivers a chilling performance as a depraved doll-making serial killer, with Maika Monroe and Alicia Witt also shining in this must-watch horror film.

Well, well, well. It must be someone’s birthday as Longlegs has announced its release onto digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Just a little over one month since the theatrical arrival of the Neon box office juggernaut, audiences who want to invite Nicolas Cage’s depraved doll-making serial killer into their homes not once, not twice, but as many times as they’d liiiike can do so with a digital release on August 23 and a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD drop to follow on September 24. Sure, we were expecting the eventual release to stay on par with the movie’s ongoing tie to the 14th, but we’ll still take it.

This is extra terrific news for those of us who are still keen on picking up the many sightings of the devil lurking in the background, as director Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter) teased that there are many more to be seen than what’s been caught so far. Also featuring Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Alicia Witt (I Care A Lot) in two intense performances, the movie is a must-watch for those genre fans who love a good unsettling plotline with a few weird twists and turns.

Cage is unrecognizable as he steps into the Longlegs of the titular serial killer in Neon’s vibey throwback horror flick. Targeting young girls whose ninth birthdays land on the 14th day of the month, the killer is in cahoots with the dark lord himself, as he makes families do the unthinkable and turn against one another to the death. Fresh out of training, newly minted FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) finds herself on the case, which ends up having some strange ties to her childhood. Alongside her partner, Agent William Carter (Blair Underwood), the dedicated and tenacious young officer will stop at nothing until the sadistic killer is behind bars and the brutal killings come to an end.

Oz Perkins Will Return Soon

While we may never find out what happened to Agent Harker following the unsettling final moments of Longlegs, we will see another Perkins-helmed film in the near future. In what will undoubtedly be another hit for Neon, the director will soon step out with his adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Monkey. With another killer cast that includes Theo James (The Gentlemen), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (Wilfred) and more, the movie is set to scare U.S. audiences when it arrives on February 21, 2025.

Find Longlegs on digital beginning on August 23 with a physical release to follow on September 24.