The Big Picture Longlegs had a strong opening weekend, earning $22.6 million and receiving positive reviews from critics.

Despicable Me 4 continues to dominate the box office, grossing $44 million in its second weekend.

A Quiet Place: Day One reaches $100 million domestically, while Fly Me to the Moon debuts with $10 million.

Continuing the admirably healthy streak that the domestic box office has been in this summer, this weekend saw several movies across genres delivering strong performances. While Despicable Me 4 retained its number one position for the second time in a row, Neon delivered its best-ever opening with the buzzy horror film Longlegs. Directed by Osgood Perkins and starring scream queen Maika Monroe alongside Nicolas Cage as the titular serial killer, Longlegs more than quadrupled Neon’s previous best opening weekend haul.

The movie generated an estimated $22.6 million this weekend, besting the $5.3 million debut of Immaculate some months ago. Not only is this Neon’s best debut, but also the best opening weekend haul of the year for an original horror movie. The last few months have seen plenty of studio horror films under-performing at the box office, leading to concern about the usually dependable genre’s box office potential. But with the recent A Quiet Place: Day One also in the mix this weekend, it would seem like things are back on track.

Longlegs benefited from a solid marketing campaign that created curiosity around the titular character, whose appearance wasn’t revealed in any of the promotional material. It helps that the movie has earned strong reviews, and is sitting at a “fresh” 87% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie takes audiences on a “horror journey of pure evil.” Audience reception, however, seems to be more muted, which raises concerns about its… long legs. The movie earned a disappointing C+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Genre Fans and Family Audiences Had Plenty of Options This Weekend

Continuing its solid run with a strong second weekend hold, Despicable Me 4 generated an estimated $44 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total to $210 million in two weeks. Despicable Me 4 is facing stiff competition from the holdover mega-hit Inside Out 2, which took third position this weekend — its fifth — with over $20 million. This takes the film’s running domestic total to over $570 million, which means that it is only a day away from overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $574 million lifetime haul to become the second-biggest animated film of all time domestically, behind only Pixar’s own Incredibles 2 ($608 million).

The fourth spot was claimed by A Quiet Place: Day One, which recently crossed the $100 million milestone domestically and the $200 million milestone worldwide. Now having entered its third week, the movie grossed around $12 million this weekend, taking its domestic total to over $115 million. Debuting at number five was Sony’s release of Apple’s Fly Me to the Moon, starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. The well-received (but expensive) period drama grossed over $10 million this weekend, against a reported budget of $100 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

