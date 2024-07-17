The Big Picture Longlegs has surged past $25 million in just five days, a massive Box Office success for indie distributor Neon.

With a budget less than $10 million, Longlegs has already doubled its input, rivaling A24's successful indie productions.

Directed by Osgood Perkins and featuring a top-notch cast, Longlegs is hailed as the scariest film of the year, leaving viewers wanting more.

The most talked about horror movie of the past month, Longlegs has only been in theaters for five days but has already passed the $25 million mark. Thanks to a slew of viral campaigns and chilling marketing strategies that felt at times like a throwback to the horror marketing of old, Longlegs has captured the attention of millions, which has already resulted in a wild Box Office success. After a June 15 taking of $2.6 million, the movie currently sits at $25 million and shows no signs of slowing down. Longlegs has officially broken Box Office records for the indie distributor Neon, managing to take second place at the current Box Office to Despicable Me 4.

Longlegs' performance is more akin to Neon's rival indie production company, A24, whose 2024 release Civil War, directed by Alex Garland, became the company's second-biggest Box Office success ever. With a domestic taking of $68 million, Civil War was a certain success, but that doesn't rule out Longlegs from surpassing that figure and firmly cementing itself as a rival worthy of A24's attention. Including marketing, Longlegs' budget has been reported as less than $10 million, meaning that Neon has already doubled their input and then some, with the figures only expected to keep growing in the coming weeks.

'Longlegs' Commerical Success Matches Its Critical Reception

Close

Starring the likes of Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt, and containing a much-discussed extended cameo by Nicholas Cage, Longlegs showcases top talent performing at their very best on a limited budget. Directed and written by Osgood Perkins, the sheer intensity of the horror on show has already earned the indie hit plenty of praise, with some dubbing it the scariest film of the year. In his review of the film, Collider's Ross Bonaime said:

"Making us uncomfortable through unpredictability is one thing, but keeping this horror story just as effective once we see the truth is even more important. Perkins manages to make the truth just as upsetting as whatever we had conjured up in our minds, a satisfying payoff that almost makes you want to watch it again immediately to see the story altogether—if you could handle a Longlegs double feature. While Perkins has made horror films prior to Longlegs, this feels like him truly finding his lane in the genre. It's an uneasy, unrelenting nightmare that we can’t escape, even if it is a rocky road for a bit. Longlegs takes a bit to get us settled into its brand of horror, but once it does, it’s hard not to be impressed by the place between here and there where we find ourselves."

Longlegs has officially surpassed $25 million at the Box Office. You can get tickets to watch the horror in theaters right now.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Oz Perkins Studio(s) C2 Motion Picture Group , Saturn Films Distributor(s) Neon Expand

