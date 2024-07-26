The Big Picture Longlegs is breaking box office records with a reported budget of less than $10 million.

Longlegs surpasses popular horror hits and is on track to become Neon's top-grossing film of all time.

Directed by Osgood Perkins and starring Nicolas Cage, Longlegs offers supernatural horror and hidden devil appearances.

Forget rivaling A24's horror movies anymore, Neon’s Longlegs is quickly entering a box office bracket normally occupied by franchise films from major studios. On its lucky 13th day of release, the movie passed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office, having already emerged as the year’s second-biggest horror hit behind A Quiet Place: Day One. Longlegs is punching well above its weight, having been produced on a reported budget of less than $10 million. By comparison, A Quiet Place: Day One cost over six times as much.

Longlegs’ $50 million domestic haul puts it ahead of A24 horror hits such as Hereditary ($44 million) and Talk to Me ($48 million). The movie has also already overtaken the lifetime domestic totals of recent horror movies such as MaXXXine ($13 million), Tarot ($18 million), The First Omen ($20 million), Abigail ($25 million), Imaginary ($28 million), Night Swim ($32 million), and The Strangers: Chapter 1 ($35 million). Additionally, it’s around a day or two away from passing Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite to become Neon’s top-grossing domestic box office release of all time.

Directed by Osgood Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, Longlegs was sold as a throwback to serial killer movies such as Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure. But audiences soon discovered that it had more than a few tricks up its sleeve, and that its procedural premise was just that; a premise. Longlegs turned out to be more of a supernatural horror than its viral marketing had initially let on, although a recent gimmick attempted to lure audiences back into theaters for a rewatch by revealing that Perkins has hidden over 15 appearances of the Devil in some scenes.

Is It Too Early to Ask for a Nicolas Cage Oscar Campaign?

The movie now finds itself trailing franchise horror releases such as Insidious: Chapter 3 ($52 million), Saw X ($53 million), Paranormal Activity 4 ($54 million), Candyman ($61 million), Halloween Ends ($64 million), and The Exorcist: Believer ($65 million). In addition to its strong box office performance, Longlegs has been acclaimed for Perkins’ atmospheric direction, and for Cage’s performance as the titular serial killer who may or may not possess dark magical powers. The movie holds a “fresh” 86% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime praising Cage in his review and describing his performance as "nightmare fuel.” You can watch Longlegs in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.