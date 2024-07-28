The Big Picture Longlegs is now Neon's distributor's top-grossing film with a domestic total of $58 million.

The horror-thriller is challenging franchise films' lifetime hauls and outperforming studio horror titles.

Longlegs has received positive reviews and is compared to acclaimed movies like The Silence of the Lambs.

Retaining a spot on the top five list at the domestic box office after yet another terrific hold, the horror-thriller Longlegs broke a rather significant record this weekend. Having played in theaters for just over two weeks, the movie has already become the indie distributor Neon’s top-grossing domestic box office hit of all time. The previous record-holder was director Bong Joon-ho’s widely acclaimed Korean-language dark comedy Parasite, which concluded its domestic run with $53 million four years ago, and went on to win several Oscars.

Longlegs grossed around $6.7 this weekend, finishing fifth on the domestic chart behind holdover hits Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and the weekend’s blockbuster debutante, Deadpool & Wolverine. The film’s running domestic total now stands at a phenomenal $58 million, against a reported budget of less than $10 million. Along with the far more mainstream A Quiet Place: Day One, Longlegs is responsible for reviving the horror genre, which had been struggling with a string of under-performers this year.

Neon's Biggest Movies Domestic Box Office Longlegs $58 million Parasite $53 million I, Tonya $30 million Ferrari $18 million Immaculate $15 million

Globally, the movie is passing the $70 million mark. Directed by Osgood Perkins, Longlegs initially appeared to be the latest example of an elevated horror movie; a sub-genre that has been popularized by Neon’s main rival, A24. But over the last few days, the movie has not only overtaken A24’s biggest horror titles — Hereditary and Talk to Me — at the domestic box office, it’s now challenging the lifetime hauls of seasoned franchise films.

Oz Perkins Has Two More Movies In the Works with Neon

Longlegs has already overtaken the lifetime domestic hauls of Insidious: Chapter 3 ($52 million), Saw X ($53 million), and Paranormal Activity 4 ($54 million), in addition to having out-performed several of this year’s studio horror titles, such as The First Omen ($20 million), Abigail ($25 million), Imaginary ($28 million), Night Swim ($32 million), and The Strangers: Chapter 1 ($35 million).

Released to excellent pre-release buzz thanks to an effective marketing campaign that concealed key details about the film’s true tone and Nicolas Cage’s performance as the titular serial killer, Longlegs has received positive reviews. The movie has been compared favorably to Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score of 86%. Starring Maika Monroe in the lead role, Longlegs is a serial killer thriller set in the 1990s, but with a wicked supernatural twist. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.