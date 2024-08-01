The Big Picture Longlegs is a successful indie horror film, breaking box office records and surpassing other popular horror movies.

Fans born on the 14th of any month can enjoy a free ticket to the movie, available from August 1 to 4.

The film stars Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.

While Longlegs has established the 14th as an unfortunate birthday, fans born on the 14th will be in for a treat. To celebrate the box-office success of Osgood Perkins' horror thriller, NEON and Atom Tickets are set to treat those born on the 14th of any given month to a free ticket to the current horror sensation. The exclusive offer is available from August 1 to 4, and moviegoers whose birthdays fall on the 14th (regardless of month) must only head to Atom to secure one free ticket using their respective promo codes.

Dubbed one of the scariest movies of the year, the horror hit — written and directed by Perkins — has amassed massive attention due to its impressive and terrifying marketing campaigns. From horrifying teaser trailers and newspaper ads to a creepy website and a phone number for a quick conversation with "The Man Downstairs," the creative team behind Longlegs has really taken their marketing game a step further, setting a disturbingly high marketing standard for any horror films to come.

Of course, apart from its marketing campaigns, the feature takes great pride in its lead stars, Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe. Cage, who starred in Longlegs as the titular killer, is no stranger to starring in horror movies. Meanwhile, Monroe — who plays FBI agent Lee Harker — has been hailed as one of the contemporary scream queens, most especially known for her role in the 2014 supernatural horror It Follows.

‘Longlegs’ Has Become a Surprise Indie Horror Hit

Longlegs has continued to break records since its debut, having recently taken Parasite's title as NEON’s highest-grossing domestic box office hit of all time — a spot that hasn't been reached by any NEON outings since Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed dark comedy thriller was released in cinemas back in 2019. During its third week in theaters, the record-breaking film has also become the top-grossing indie horror film of the last 10 years, surpassing A24's Hereditary and Talk to Me. With a less than $10 million reported budget, Longlegs has managed to accumulate $60 million domestically and $12 million internationally, for a total global gross of just under $73 million.

Longlegs follows Monroe's Lee Harker, an FBI agent who is assigned to a long-unsolved mysterious murder case perpetrated by an elusive serial killer known as Longlegs. The latest box-office darling also stars Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Kiernan Shipka, among others.

Fans born on the 14th can head to the Atom Tickets website for more information about the latest deal.