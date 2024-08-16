The Big Picture Longlegs crosses $100 million mark, becoming top indie film in 2024 - a horror hit with good reviews and strong box office performance.

Longlegs surpasses Parasite and other indie horror films, marking a milestone for director Osgood Perkins and lead actor Nicolas Cage.

2024 sees big earners like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, with Longlegs still playing in select theaters for horror fans to enjoy.

One of the most terrifying films of the year just crossed a major milestone at the 2024 box office. Longlegs, the Osgood Perkins-directed feature, has officially grossed over $100 million worldwide to become the highest-earning independent film of 2024. Longlegs stars Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, and currently sits at a "certified fresh" score of 86% from critics and a 60% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film premiered in theaters more than a month ago to a $22 million domestic opening weekend, and has since used good word-of-mouth marketing to rack up the box office total. Longlegs was also produced on a budget of under $10 million, meaning it has now earned back its production cost tenfold.

Longlegs has also passed Parasite to become the highest-grossing movie from Neon, after the Oscar-winning latter grossed $53 million worldwide. Longlegs has also surpassed the A24 film Talk To Me and Insidious Chapter 3 as the highest-earning indie horror movie of the last decade. Longlegs director Perkins made his feature debut in 2015 with The Blackcoat's Daughter, and has since directed two films before Longlegs, including I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House and Gretel & Hansel, and also helmed one episode of The Twilight Zone, the supernatural TV series narrated by Jordan Peele. Longlegs actor Cage most recently appeared in Renfield and Dream Scenario, and will be seen in The Surfer in 2025.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Movies of 2024?

2024 already has two billion dollar movies, with Inside Out 2 breezing past the $1 billion mark and currently sitting at nearly $1.6 billion, while Deadpool & Wolverine crossed the milestone several days ago and also just recently became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Other movies to earn a hefty box office load but stay in the nine figures are Despicable Me 4, which has earned around $800 million worldwide in 2024, and Dune: Part Two, which finished its theatrical run just over the $700 million mark. There are also several blockbusters floating in the $400-$500 million range, including Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Kung Fu Panda 4, all sitting in the top 10 but a step below the big earners.

Longlegs is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a Longlegs showtime near you.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Oz Perkins

