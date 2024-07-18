The Big Picture Longlegs surpasses box office expectations, hitting $30 million globally in just six days of release.

The horror-thriller, directed by Osgood Perkins, blends elements of '90s thrillers with a supernatural twist.

Despite mixed audience reactions, Longlegs aids in the horror genre's resurgence at the box office, outperforming recent releases.

The horror-thriller Longlegs hasn’t even been in release for a week, and it’s already passing important box office benchmarks. On Wednesday, the film hit the $25 million mark domestically, and some hours later, the $30 million milestone globally. On Thursday, its sixth day of release, the film will overtake 2017’s I, Tonya to become Neon’s second-biggest domestic hit, behind 2019's Parasite. Longlegs opened this past weekend to record numbers for the indie distributor, besting its previous top opening by over four times, bang in the middle of a summer dominated by big-budget tent poles.

In five days of release, Longlegs has made over $28 million domestically and $2 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $30 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of less than $10 million, which makes this an incredibly solid investment for Neon. It's playing like a horror movie produced by Neon’s rival arthouse studio A24, which leveled up this year, leaving the low-budget, director-driven horror space vacant.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, Longlegs stars Maika Monroe as a rookie FBI agent, and Nicolas Cage as the titular serial killer, whom she’s tasked with tracking down. The movie draws inspiration from ‘90s procedural thrillers such as The Silence of the Lambs and Cure but also dabbles quite deliberately in the supernatural. Longlegs opened to positive reviews, on the back of an effective marketing campaign built around Cage’s appearance and performance, both of which were concealed in the promotional material.

Oz Perkins Has Two More Films In the Works at Neon

Longlegs sits at a “fresh” 87% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime praising Cage in his review and describing his performance as "nightmare fuel.” But audience reception has been comparatively muted, with the movie earning a 65% audience approval rating on RT, and just a C+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. While this would normally spell doom for any movie, let alone one belonging to a genre that tends to be front-loaded, Longlegs hasn’t shown any signs of tanking.

Instead, the movie has aided in a long-awaited box office resurrection for the horror genre, having built on the momentum of the recent hit A Quiet Place: Day One. Longlegs has already overtaken the domestic hauls of recent horror movies such as The First Omen ($20 million), The Watchers ($19 million), Tarot ($18 million), MaXXXine ($11 million), Abigail ($25 million) and Imaginary ($28 million), and will soon shoot past Night Swim ($32 million), and The Strangers: Chapter 1 ($35 million). Also starring Blair Underwood and Alicia Witt, Longlegs is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood

