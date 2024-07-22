The Big Picture Neon's Longlegs grossed $12 million in its second weekend, with total global earnings at $47.3 million in 10 days.

Longlegs is Neon's second-biggest domestic box office release to date, surpassing previous hits, showing strength in the horror genre.

Longlegs combines atmospheric direction and strong performances, drawing comparisons to acclaimed thrillers, with an 86% approval rating.

Recording an excellent performance in its second weekend of release, Neon’s Longlegs is proving to be a summer surprise. The horror-thriller retained a spot in the top five of the domestic box office chart this weekend, while inching closer to a major global milestone. Longlegs is directed by Osgood Perkins, and stars Maika Monroe in the lead role alongside Nicolas Cage as the titular character. Released on the back of tremendous buzz, the film opened to positive reviews, and appears to be defying its so-so audience response.

The movie grossed around $12 million in its second weekend of release domestically, which marks a very strong 48% decline from its record-breaking opening weekend haul of $22 million. This takes the film’s running domestic total to almost $45 million. Combined with the $2.6 million that it has made from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global gross stands at an excellent $47.3 million in just 10 days of release. While Longlegs will be remembered as Neon’s breakout movie, it’s playing almost like something released by its rival, A24.

But with A24 leveling up to bigger budgets this year, there’s a vacuum in the marketplace for director-driven genre movies. Already, Longlegs is Neon’s second-biggest domestic box office release, ahead of 2017’s I, Tonya, and behind only director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which made $53 million in its domestic box office run five years ago. Longlegs has already out-performed recent Neon releases such as Ferrari ($40 million globally), Triangle of Sadness ($32 million globally), and Immaculate ($24 million globally).

'Longlegs' Was Produced on a Reported Budget of Less Than $10 Million

Along with Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, Longlegs helped revive interest in the horror genre, after a string of recent studio misfires sort of set the alarm bells ringing. The movie has already overtaken the domestic totals of recent horror titles such as MaXXXine ($11 million), Tarot ($18 million), The First Omen ($20 million), Abigail ($25 million) and Imaginary ($28 million), Night Swim ($32 million), and The Strangers: Chapter 1 ($35 million).

Longlegs has drawn comparisons to Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure. The movie opened to excellent reviews, with praise being directed at Perkins’ command over atmosphere, and Cage’s performance as the titular serial killer. Longlegs holds a “fresh” approval rating of 86% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and was produced on a reported budget of less than $10 million. All in all, this is a fantastic result for Neon; the studio will continue its partnership with Perkins on two more films. You can watch Longlegs in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

