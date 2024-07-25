The Big Picture Longlegs has cracked the top 20 at the US Box Office, with an impressive $55 million worldwide haul, making it a Neon hit.

Viral marketing and iconic performances by Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage have helped Longlegs surpass expectations at the Box Office.

Critics have praised the film for creating an unsettling horror atmosphere and delivering a chilling thriller experience in 2024.

After another impressive day at the Box Office on July 23, earning $2.1 million, creepy horror hit Longlegs has officially entered a prestigious list. The film is now in the top 20 movies at the US Box Office in 2024, pushing out the disappointing Argylle into 21st. This is a major result for the Neon movie, with their films often failing to leave major imprints on the domestic box office. This time, a bout of impressive viral marketing and clever promotional material stirred up plenty of interest, resulting in a consistent showing at the box office. Overall, the film currently sits at over $55 million worldwide, making it the second-biggest financial success for production company Neon of all time, behind the Academy Award-winning Parasite.

Next up in the sights of Longlegs is the Luca Guadagnino tennis-based romantic drama, Challengers. With just $2 million separating them, it is likely Longlegs will overtake Challengers in a matter of days. With Challengers on just over $50 million domestically, this overtaking would also mean that Longlegs has hit such a milestone, returning the movie's reported under $10 million budget five-fold in just the US. After Challengers, Longlegs will look to overtake The Beekeeper, although the Jason Statham-led action hit's $66 million return is a much more difficult target to face.

'Longlegs' Combines an Unsettling Atmosphere With Memorable Performances

Not just a success thanks to its viral marketing campaign, Longlegs has indeed lived up to the hype, providing a horror experience that rivals any other in 2024. By crafting an unsettling atmosphere throughout, the scares become second nature, with twists and turns aplenty keeping the audience on their toes. Then, of course, come the iconic performances, led by the fantastic Maika Monroe as Agent Lee Harker. Opposite her in the small but definitely memorable titular role is Nicolas Cage, putting in one of his best performances in some years.

In his review of the film for Collider, Ross Bonaime said, "While Perkins has made horror films prior to Longlegs, this feels like him truly finding his lane in the genre. It's an uneasy, unrelenting nightmare that we can’t escape, even if it is a rocky road for a bit. Longlegs takes a bit to get us settled into its brand of horror, but once it does, it’s hard not to be impressed by the place between here and there where we find ourselves."

Longlegs has officially entered the top 20 movies at the US Box Office in 2024. You can still grab tickets to watch the horror in theaters right now.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Oz Perkins Studio(s) C2 Motion Picture Group , Saturn Films Distributor(s) Neon Expand

