The Big Picture Longlegs has become Neon's top-grossing indie horror, surpassing well-known hits like Parasite and Hereditary.

The film stars Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage in a supernatural thriller with occult references and positive reviews.

With a reported budget of less than $10 million, Longlegs has grossed $73 million globally and revitalized the horror genre.

Having recently become the indie distributor Neon’s top-grossing domestic box office release, director Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs is continuing to lure fans of slow-burn, art-house horror cinema towards its unique brand of thrills. Now in its third week of release, Longlegs has passed major new milestones both domestically and worldwide, as it looks to conclude its run with totals that might have been considered out of reach prior to its debut. The movie has been breaking records since its opening day of release, albeit on a much smaller scale than the two other hits that have dominated discourse and the box office in the last month or so — Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Longlegs has generated $60 million domestically, and another $12 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of just under $73 million. It’s among the top-grossing horror movies of 2024, and by far the cheapest of the lot, with a reported budget of less than $10 million. Along with Paramount’s far more mainstream A Quiet Place: Day One, Longlegs has contributed significantly to reviving the horror genre this year, after a string of high-profile under-performers such as The First Omen ($20 million), Abigail ($25 million), and Imaginary ($28 million).

Longlegs stars Maika Monroe as a rookie FBI agent, who is tasked with cracking a decades-old serial killings case. The killer is played memorably by Nicolas Cage, whose appearance and performance were concealed from the public in the film’s inventive marketing campaign. Originally compared to thrillers such as Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure, Longlegs revealed itself to be a stranger film, with a serious supernatural streak and plenty of references to the occult. It earned positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 85% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Longlegs' Is the Top-Grossing Indie Horror Movie of the Last Decade

Longlegs recently overtook Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite to become Neon’s top-grossing domestic box office release, and has also surpassed the lifetime domestic box office hauls of its rival studio A24’s top horror movies — Hereditary and Talk to Me. Longlegs will also hope to overtake Hereditary’s $80 million lifetime global haul in the coming days, but before that, will set its sights on passing the domestic totals of franchise horror titles such as Candyman ($61 million), The Purge ($64 million), and The Exorcist: Believer ($65 million). You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.