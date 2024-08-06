The Big Picture Longlegs defies expectations with impressive box office performance, surpassing major horror titles in sales.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, the film blends supernatural elements and occult themes to create a chilling atmosphere.

Starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, Longlegs has received positive reviews and boasts an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score.

When the movie Longlegs was released in theaters around a month ago, its C+ CinemaScore certainly raised questions about its long-term prospects. While this grade is par for the course for horror movies, it’s usually also a surefire sign of a front-loaded box office performance. But in a remarkable deviation from the norm, Longlegs hasn’t only lived up to its title, but has also delivered the sort of commercial performance that you’d normally expect from a major studio film. Longlegs hails from the indie distributor Neon, whose previous biggest domestic box office hit barely scraped past the $50 million mark.

As of this past weekend, the movie has grossed nearly $67 million domestically, and another $14 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $81 million. This makes it the third-biggest horror movie of the year, behind Korea’s Exhuma ($86 million), and Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One ($258 million). Longlegs will probably overtake Exhuma’s lifetime global haul before the end of its run, which is expected to finish at above $90 million worldwide — a huge win for an art-house scary movie that was reportedly produced for less than $10 million.

Longlegs grossed $4 million domestically this past weekend, registering a drop of just 39% from the previous weekend. In fact, while most horror movies tend to fall by around 60% in their sophomore frames, Longlegs dropped by less than 50%. Thanks to these incredible holds, the film has now out-performed several major horror titles, such as Candyman ($77 million), The Pope’s Exorcist ($73 million), and The Cabin in the Woods ($70 million). Most impressively, the movie has now overtaken the $80 million lifetime haul of rival indie studio A24’s Hereditary.

Would Now Be a Good Time to Demand a Rock Opera Prequel?

Directed by Osgood Perkins, and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, Longlegs was initially sold as a ‘90s-set serial killer thriller in the vein of Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure. But audiences discovered that it had more than a few tricks up its sleeve, as it unleashed a plot laden with supernatural elements and plenty of references to the occult. The movie scored positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 86% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Particular praise was given to Perkins’ command over atmosphere, and Cage’s creepy performance as the titular serial killer. You can still watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.